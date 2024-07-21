Angela blows up on Matt: Big Brother 26 drama hits live feeds

Big Brother fans woke up to some high drama this weekend when Angela Murray blew up on Matt Hardeman.

Some spoilers are ahead that come from the Big Brother Live Feeds. That includes who holds the power in Week 1.

Following the episode from July 18, the feeds finally turned on late (very late) that evening. That’s when fans learned that Angela was the first Head of Household.

Angela has been playing the game very hard, including becoming part of various alliances and drawing lines between herself and several other houseguests.

Two of the people Angela was working against were Kenney Kelley and Matt Hardeman. Kenney took center stage as Angela nominated him for eviction.

Before the first Veto Competition on Saturday (July 20), Angela went after Matt in front of the rest of the BB26 cast.

Angela vs Matt on the Big Brother Live Feeds

A sleep-deprived Angela chose violence as she came down for her day, and it was clear she hadn’t been sleeping enough (she also told everyone that).

The claim from Angela was that Matt had verbally threatened her as she began calling him “crazy eyes” in front of a packed kitchen.

Below is footage from the feeds from when Angela came downstairs on Saturday and immediately went after Matt.

If it all seems very disjointed, that’s because it is. Angela claims that Matt came to her and told her that he had everyone in his pocket.

Matt was outside the primary BB26 alliance formed in Week 1, putting him in danger of becoming an eviction target.

Some details are missing from what we have seen on the feeds, and most Big Brother fans couldn’t spot what set off Angela.

We may get more answers during a future Big Brother episode – likely on Wednesday, July 24, when the Veto Competition is shown.

Below is an extended version of the kitchen video from the feeds, where Angela goes off on Matt for nearly nine minutes.

9 minutes of Angela flaming tf out of Matt in front of the entire house LMAO #bb26 pic.twitter.com/E225eJOIA8 — sal (@sanguinesal) July 20, 2024

More important news and notes from Big Brother 26

If Matt survives Week 1 and gets some power in Week 2, he is likely coming for Angela. That’s a given.

The BB26 TV schedule has been updated with an extended episode. Hopefully, the producers provide CBS viewers with a full version of what happened between Angela and Matt over the weekend.

Previous Big Brother 26 episodes are streaming on Paramount+. The service also provides live feed coverage during Summer 2024.

Big Brother 26 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9/8c on CBS.