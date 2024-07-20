Big Brother 26 alliance is calling the shots, here’s who’s in it

A large alliance on Big Brother 26 has been calling the shots in Week 1.

Led by the first Head of Household this season, the alliance should also dictate who goes home first.

Angela Murray is the first Head of Household, and she took power after the early move-in date.

The BB26 cast was playing the game a day before the first part of the season premiere aired on CBS.

Fans learned that Angela had taken charge when the live feeds turned on following the July 18 episode.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Since then, there have been signs that Angela is playing the game too hard and fast. It might make her a big Week 2 target.

A controlling alliance on Big Brother 26

There is a nine-person alliance at the top of the food chart. They are controlling the action and likely the vote as Week 1 progresses.

Early alliances don’t always last, so this one might have a short shelf-life, but thus far, it is quite strong.

This leading alliance includes Angela, Brooklyn Rivera, Cam Sullivan-Brown, Cedric Hodges, Chelsie Baham, Leah Peters, Joseph Rodriguez, Quinn Martin, and Rubina Bernabe.

Many side alliances have spun off this group and could be stronger than the whole, but these nine people are likely safe from anything happening in Week 1.

I love the Angela character.

She's so involuntarily hilarious.



That deep breath before the final sip. 😂😂😂😂#BB26 pic.twitter.com/vgFedh81ts — ✨ 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐇 ✨ (@BBTeamNorth) July 20, 2024

Spoilers: Angela and her alliance are already making moves

Angela hosted the first Nomination Ceremony on Friday (July 19). That’s where she revealed her three nominees for eviction.

We haven’t seen an episode that explains the process yet (the first one is Sunday, July 21), but in the early going, the Head of Household is placing three people on the block.

Angela nominated Kimo Apaka, Lisa Weintraub, and Kenney Kelley for eviction.

Angela wants Kennery to be evicted in Week 1 and talked to Kimo and Lisa about her plans after the Nomination Ceremony.

Using two pawns at the first Nomination Ceremony is a good way to create tension with people who could hold power in Week 2. Angela has to tread that ground very carefully.

Angela also made a strong two-person alliance with Brooklyn. Can the duo last a long time this summer? It all depends on whether or not Angela can maneuver through the rest of Week 1 without causing too much chaos or creating too many enemies.

Elsewhere, the real identity of AINSLEY was revealed. Artificial Intelligence will have more impact on the game later.

Below is another alliance Angela is now a part of during Week 1.

Previous episodes of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+.

The BB26 TV schedule has also been updated.

Big Brother 26 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9/8c on CBS.