Big Brother 26 episode schedule updated with bonus content

The Big Brother 26 season has begun with the return of Julie Chen Moonves as host.

The first eight houseguests were introduced on July 17, and the remaining houseguests will be introduced on July 18.

A two-night premiere was used to showcase the new players and the Artificial Intelligence theme, but the Republican National Convention has thrown a wrench into things.

Many West Coast viewers missed or saw a delayed presentation of Episode 1 on July 17. That could also be the case for Episode 2 on July 18.

Luckily, CBS is helping viewers who might still want to watch those episodes and aren’t subscribed to Paramount+.

It has also been revealed that an upcoming episode has been extended for CBS viewers.

For anyone who needs it, here’s the list of BB26 houseguests and their bios.

The Big Brother 26 episode schedule

New episodes of Big Brother 26 air each Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9/8c on CBS. That will remain the same until this fall when the show bounces around a bit for football and regular CBS programming.

Below is the July 2024 schedule for the BB26 cast. It includes a new bonus night on July 19, when CBS will show the two-night season premiere again. It’s a great opportunity for viewers to catch up.

Episode 3 has been extended to 90 minutes due to the material that has to be covered. Viewers will watch the first Head of Household Competition and the first Nomination Ceremony on Sunday night (July 21). Now it won’t seem so rushed.

Episode 1: Wednesday, July 17 at 9/8c.

Episode 2: Thursday, July 18 at 9/8c.

CBS is reshowing Episode 1 and Episode 2 on Friday, July 19 at 8/7c.

Episode 3: Sunday, July 21 at 9/8c (this episode is now 90 minutes long).

Episode 4: Wednesday, July 24 at 9/8c.

Episode 5: Thursday, July 25 at 9/8c.

Episode 6: Sunday, July 28 at 9/8c.

Episode 7: Wednesday, July 31 at 9/8c.

More news from the Big Brother 26 cast

Here is the secret identity of AINSLEY. The Artificial Intelligence impacting the BB26 cast is well-known outside of the house.

Many Big Brother fans voted for their favorite houseguest, yielding interesting results on the most liked and disliked players.

Elsewhere, several Big Brother alums got trapped in an elevator. They were trying to attend a premiere watch party for BB26, but they got seriously delayed.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the season where a robot represented a player in the early episodes (Big Brother 20).

Big Brother 26 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9/8c on CBS.