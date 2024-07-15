Big Brother 26 cast: Here are the new players

CBS finally revealed the Big Brother 26 cast.

A new group of houseguests competes for a $750,000 prize this summer.

The theme for this summer is Artificial Intelligence, and the house was set up to reflect that.

Here’s a link to the full BB26 house tour, which includes the various bedrooms and the new-look Head of Household Room.

Julie Chen Moonves returns as the host this summer and will be on hand for each Thursday night eviction.

Unfortunately, the Big Brother Live Feeds are delayed, so we might miss some chats from the first night.

As seen below, the Big Brother 2024 cast includes a celebrity chef, a former undercover cop, an event bartender, a former marine, a physical therapist, and a crochet business owner.

Stay tuned because there is also a special 17th houseguest getting revealed later.

Here is the Big Brother 26 cast

Below are the names of the Big Brother 26 cast members:

Angela “Angie” Murray: 50-year-old real estate agent from Long Beach, CA.

Brooklyn Rivera: 34-year-old business administrator from Dallas, TX.

Cam Sullivan-Brown: 25-year-old physical therapist from Bowie, MD.

Cedric Hodges: 21-year-old former marine from Boise, ID.

Chelsie Baham: 27-year-old nonprofit director from Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

Joseph Rodriguez: 30-year-old video store clerk from Tampa, FL.

Kenney Kelley: 52-year-old former undercover cop from Boston, MA.

Kimo Apaka: 35-year-old mattress sales rep from Hilo, Hawaii.

Leah Peters: 26-year-old VIP cocktail server from Miami, FL.

Lisa Weintraub: 33-year-old celebrity chef from Los Angeles, CA.

Makensy Manbeck: 22-year-old construction project manager from Houston, TX.

Matt Hardeman: 25-year-old tech sales rep from Roswell, GA.

Quinn Martin: 25-year-old nurse recruiter from Omaha, NE.

Rubina Bernabe: 35-year-old event bartender from Los Angeles, CA.

T’kor Clottey: 23-year-old crochet business owner from Atlanta, GA (via London).

Tucker Des Lauriers: 30-year-old marketing and sales executive from Brooklyn, NY (originally from Boston, MA).

The image below allows fans to put faces to the names. There is much more to come from the Big Brother production team, including introduction videos that will be shared later.

Some more news ahead of Big Brother 26

Here’s the BB26 episode schedule on CBS. Everything begins with a two-night season premiere on July 17 and 18.

Elsewhere, several Big Brother alums are on a new season of The Traitors. It arrives this winter on Peacock.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+, including the season featuring Survivor legend Cirie Fields (Big Brother 25).

Big Brother 26 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9/8c on CBS.