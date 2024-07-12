Big Brother 26 spoilers: A 17th houseguest teased

Shocking Big Brother 26 spoilers reveal there’s a 17th houseguest this summer.

How will it work for the BB26 cast? Will the extra person be added similarly to how Cirie Fields joined the BB25 cast last summer?

The Big Brother 25 cast played a series of challenges to decide early punishments and the first Head of Household.

When the BB25 cast was nearly done with its first episode, they entered the Kitchen and found Survivor legend Cirie Fields waiting to join them.

Cirie got to play with her son, Jared Fields, for much of the summer, giving her an advantage that many fans complained about.

Are CBS viewers in for a surprise more shocking than the star of another reality TV show showing up?

A 17th houseguest on the Big Brother 26 cast has been teased

“A little exclusive scoop to hold you over!” Sharon Tharp posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The tease gave fans something to mull over while waiting to learn the names of the BB26 cast members.

“I’ve been hearing that there’s a 17th houseguest on the #bb26 cast…,” she added to her post.

So now we know to look for an extra houseguest when the new season arrives.

Sharon returned later with a small clarification.

“I believe it’s part of a twist that will be revealed early next week. #bb26,” she wrote on X.

The tease of an additional BB26 houseguest. Pic credit: @SharonTharp/X

More news and notes ahead of Big Brother 26

The new season has a theme of Artificial Intelligence. Could an AI be the 17th houseguest this summer? That could make for some interesting television.

A two-night season premiere begins on July 17 and will differ from what has happened in recent years.

The BB26 cast is moving in before the first episode. This means the first episode(s) is prerecorded, likely removing the downtime that bored some fans during live move-ins.

We also won’t meet all the houseguests during the first episode. That information was confirmed by host Julie Chen Moonves, who revealed the shocking news.

The Big Brother Live Feeds are likely delayed as well. But at least we will kick the season off very soon, even though it also means we could miss some important early conversations between the houseguests.

Here’s the BB26 episode schedule for CBS fans. Remember, it all gets started on Wednesday, July 17.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the season from last summer that Jag Bains won (Big Brother 25).

Big Brother 26 debuts July 17 on CBS.