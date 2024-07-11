Big Brother 26 spoilers: Fans won’t meet the full BB26 cast during the first episode

Big Brother 26 spoilers from a reliable source reveal that CBS viewers won’t meet all the BB26 houseguests during the first night of the season premiere.

That spoiler source is host Julie Chen Moonves, who dropped a bombshell during a new interview about the upcoming season.

Julie was speaking with Entertainment Tonight when she revealed how the BB26 cast will be introduced to the CBS audience. It’s much different than in the past.

The format change is interesting and forces viewers to tune in each night during the two-day season premiere.

The first Big Brother 26 episode debuts on Wednesday, July 17. It’s the first part of the season premiere, with the second episode arriving on Thursday, July 18.

Here’s the BB26 episode schedule for CBS for anyone who wants to peruse it before things get rolling.

Julie reveals a huge surprise about Big Brother 26

Below is a video clip from a new interview that Julie Chen Moonves did with Entertainment Tonight. It’s part of the run-up to Big Brother 26, but it reveals a huge spoiler about how the season premiere will work.

Julie told us why they had been advertising the premiere as a two-night event. The reality is that it could have been a two-hour premiere shown in one night, but now CBS will get eyes for two different nights.

Julie stated that the first eight houseguests will be revealed during the July 17 premiere, but the second eight will be revealed on the second night (July 18).

This is a huge departure from past seasons, ramping up the drama for the people playing the game this summer.

Watch the clip below to hear Julie’s exact words as she discusses the two groups of BB26 houseguests getting started.

What does it all mean? Due to how things have been presented, there could be a split house right out of the gate.

The first 8 houseguests will enter on the first day of the premiere. The second half on the second day.#BB26 pic.twitter.com/2ZyEHnDsN1 — Mel ✨ (@melbrown00) July 11, 2024

It now makes sense why BB26 has an earlier move-in for the houseguests. It means we won’t see a live move-in during the premiere episodes.

The Big Brother Live Feeds are also likely delayed since the producers want to introduce all 16 houseguests before the feeds finally get turned on again.

Julie has also tipped her cap to what showrunners have in store. The host is doing a great job creating buzz for the new season.

Stay tuned for the big cast reveal, but below is a new advertisement CBS is running for the Big Brother 2024 season.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. The service will also provide the Big Brother Live Feeds again this summer.

Big Brother 26 debuts July 17 on CBS.