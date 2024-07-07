Big Brother 26: Live feeds are back, but when do they turn on? Here’s what you need to know

Big Brother is back and so are the live feeds.

We might see a delay before those feeds get turned on, though.

A new group of houseguests plays the game this summer and competes for a $750,000 prize.

The BB26 season premiere is a two-night event, beginning with the first episode on Wednesday, July 17.

The producers have also teased no returning players this summer, giving fans some fresh faces to cheer on.

Soon, the new players will be taking over primetime at CBS, with three new episodes every week.

When will the Big Brother live feeds get turned on for BB26?

It was recently revealed that there is no live move-in for the BB26 cast. While this is just a rumor so far, it could be a way to ramp up the excitement for premiere night.

Having the houseguests move into the studio before premiere night means taping the first episode. It might also mean that the second episode is also pre-recorded.

During recent seasons, the live move-ins meant that the live feeds would be turned on premiere night. But with a two-night premiere, we might not get the live feeds until a little later.

Since the second night of the premiere is Thursday, July 18, the live feeds may be turned on later that evening. That’s possibly bad news for Each Coast viewers who may have to wait for the West Coast episode to air.

In that scenario, the Big Brother 26 live feeds would get turned on at about 10 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. ET on that Thursday night.

The good news is that the live feeds are available on Paramount+, and through a free option on Pluto TV.

Here is the TV schedule for the Big Brother 26 episodes. As a reminder, everything gets started on July 17.

Big Brother 26 debuts July 17 on CBS.