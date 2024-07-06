Frankie Grande shares intense photo after nose procedure, gets support from BB alums and Ariana Grande

“New nose. Who dis?” Frankie Grande posted on social media.

The Big Brother alum shared an intense photo following a procedure he had done on his nose.

Frankie has spoken about getting this done in the past, and it seems he finally found time in his schedule.

Big Brother fans met Frankie as part of the BB16 cast. He was extremely outgoing and noted early on that his sister is singer and actress Ariana Grande.

Frankie did well during that summer season, but the duo of Derrick Levasseur and Cody Calafiore dominated the end game. Derrick won BB16, and Cody finished as the runner-up.

Frankie returned to the Big Brother house this past winter to participate in the first season of Big Brother: Reindeer Games. Nicole Franzel, also from BB16, emerged as the BBRG winner.

Frankie Grande shares his nose procedure with the world

Frankie popped on Instagram to share an image of his face on July 6. At first, some social media users thought he had been in a fight or had been attacked. But it quickly became apparent that he had a procedure done.

We expect Frankie to share additional images as he goes through the healing process.

Much support comes in from Big Brother alums and Ariana Grande

As Ariana prepares for her new movie to debut (Wicked), she took the time to share some love for her brother on the post.

“Perfect in all ways, always !!!!” she wrote.

“Frankie I was worried you got into a fight for a few seconds 😭 feel better!” wrote Big Brother 24 alum Joseph Abdin.

“You look great sweetie,” wrote Big Brother alum Britney Haynes.

Britney will soon appear on The Traitors 3.

“You just had me worried omg,” wrote Big Brother 24 winner Taylor Hale.

Support from many people for Frankie Grande. Pic credit: @FrankieJGrande/Instagram

