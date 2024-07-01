Survivor 50 cast: Russell Hantz shoots his shot to play again

Survivor alum Russell Hantz wants to play the game again.

In addition to teasing possible alliances, Russell has created numerous social media posts about Survivor 50.

Host Jeff Probst recently revealed that the Survivor 50 cast will be returning players.

That announcement caused lots of buzz on social media, mainly because it could mean the return of many fan favorites.

We might even get a theme of New Era players competing against Old School players.

If the producers tap into the group of older Survivor alums, some exciting possibilities bubble up.

Russell Hantz addresses Survivor 50 and Jeff Probst’s video

Jeff recently shared a video where he spoke about re-watching Russell play Survivor. He left many compliments about how Russell played the game, even noting that Russell had changed the game for future castaways.

Russell played Survivor USA three times and finished second, third, and 17th place, respectively.

“Probst says ‘it’s easy to forget’ how good I was,” Russell shared in his response video.

“He said he went back… went back and watched Heroes vs. Villains, and it reminded him how good I was. Really?” Russell added.

“Look. Maybe, okay, you can argue with me, ‘Are you the best player to ever play?'” Russell elaborated. “People won the game. We got two-time winners two of them. I can tell you this: I had the best performance ever in the history of the game.”

After speaking about how he changed the game forever, Russell noted that he would re-invent it again if he was invited back.

Below are Jeff’s video and Russell’s response. Will Jeff invite Russell to be part of the Survivor 50 cast? Stay tuned!

Below is something Russell shared on X after he was mentioned in a possible Survivor 50 alliance with Carolyn Wiger from Survivor 44.

Previous seasons of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the seasons featuring Russell Hantz (Survivor: Samoa, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, and Survivor: Redemption Island). Russell also appeared on Australian Survivor: Champions v Contenders (2018).

Survivor is on hiatus at CBS.