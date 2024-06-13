Survivor 47 cast: Spoilers reveal cast names and bios

The Survivor 47 cast has been in Fiji filming a new season.

Early footage of the Survivor 47 cast was shown following the Survivor 46 finale.

The producers couldn’t show much because the new castaways were in the process of filming.

A new group of castaways was flown to Fiji for the new season, giving fans fresh faces to cheer on during the next television season.

It’s a continued push for the New Era seasons of Survivor, and we will have to wait to learn the theme.

While much excitement has been building for Survivor 50, three other seasons must be played first.

Leaked Survivor 47 cast list and bios

Below is the Survivor 47 cast list that has been presented

This is still considered an unofficial cast list, but Inside Survivor shared 16 people the site believes are filming the new season.

Andy Rueda: 31-year-old teaching assistant from Boston, MA.

Anika Dhar: 26-year-old finance and operations manager from Los Angeles, CA.

Aysha Welch: 32-year-old workday senior consultant from Houston, TX.

Gabe Ortis: 26-year-old radio host from Baltimore, MD.

Genevieve Mushaluk: 29-year-old senior counsel from Winnipeg, MB.

Jerome Cooney: 30-year-old ESports host from Phoenix, AZ.

Jon Lovett: 41-year-old podcaster/comedian from Woodbury, NY.

Kishan Patel: 27-year-old ER doctor from San Francisco, CA.

Rachel LaMont: 34-year-old visual designer from Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Sam Phalen: 24-year-old NFL reporter from Nashville, TN.

Sierra Wright: 26-year-old ICU nurse from Phoenixville, PA.

Solomon Yi: 42-year-old brain therapy representative from Norwalk, CT.

Sue Smey: 59-year-old flight instructor from Putnam Valley, NY.

Teeny Chirichillo: 23-year-old associate solution architect from New Brunswick, NJ.

Terran “TK” Foster: 31-year-old athlete marketing from Washington, DC.

Tiyanna Hallums: 27-year-old volleyball and life coach from Oahu, HI.

As noted above, these names are still considered unofficial, but the site is a trusted source on Survivor news. And we must wait for the final two names.

Below is also the first-look video of the Survivor 47 cast in action.

