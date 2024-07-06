Big Brother alum says the show has been ‘infiltrated’ by ‘influencers’

Did social media influencers infiltrate Big Brother?

That’s what a Big Brother alum fears has happened during recent seasons.

Haleigh Broucher was on the BB20 cast, and she has a new YouTube video in which she discusses her hopes for BB26.

A new season of the show (Big Brother 26) debuts this summer, with fans excited about what’s about to go down.

We get a two-night premiere beginning on July 17, and like Haleigh, many fans hope for fresh faces who want to be there.

But how many players will have watched previous Big Brother seasons? Recent history suggests a few of them won’t be very familiar with the show.

Haleigh Broucher wants a Big Brother cast with no social media influencers

In this first video clip, Haleigh talks about recent Big Brother players applying to be on “10 different shows,” and Big Brother just happened to be the one that called back.

She then speaks about her opinion that many recent players have just wanted to become memes and kick off their YouTube channels rather than play the game.

“They have no idea what is happening in the game because they’ve never seen a season,” Haleigh states.

“No shame… no, actually shame. Shame, shame, shame, because this is not the place to do it. If that’s what you want to do, go find a different show,” Haleigh adds.

While Haleigh notes that she respects “the grind” of people trying to get on TV, as a fan, she doesn’t enjoy watching them in the Big Brother house.

The full video from Haleigh is about 16 minutes long. In it, she discusses her thoughts on recent Big Brother seasons in depth.

Haleigh elaborates on the points she made in the video clip above and explains the three things she wants to see from the BB26 cast.

Haleigh wants to see a cast with an older age range for players, a difference in the types of competitions, and a new subgroup of players.

Even though she was 21 when she played Big Brother, Haleigh wants to see the average age around 33.

Check out the full video and see if you agree with what Haleigh had to say.

