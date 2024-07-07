Big Brother 26 cast: Early move-in to tape the season premiere?

The Big Brother 26 cast may get a jumpstart on the fans this year.

An interesting social media rumor may indicate producers are pre-taping the first episode(s).

According to the rumor, the move-in day for the BB26 cast is on Tuesday, July 16.

The first Big Brother 26 episode airs on Wednesday, July 17, which means the houseguests could be playing the game for 24+ hours before the first episode.

This might also indicate a waiting period for the Big Brother live feeds to get turned on.

Some good reasons may exist for why the producers would go this route for the Summer 20024 season.

Why would Big Brother have an early move-in and pre-taped episode?

Pre-taping the season premiere could make it more exciting, even though it means fans won’t get to watch a live move-in.

By having a live move-in event, fans can see the BB26 cast right away. The downside is that there are always hiccups as Julie tries to lead the houseguests through the first challenge.

Recent live move-ins have felt rushed, disjointed, and too quick, all at the same time. There was no time to smoothly do everything as the producers rushed to get everything done in a small amount of time. And it limited the type of challenges that could be played.

The chaos of a live move-in may be replaced with a more fine-tuned season premiere edited for added entertainment value. And maybe even the return of an opening-night Endurance Challenge.

It’s also worth noting that in the Old School era of Big Brother, the houseguests would move in several days before the season premiere. It used to be a routine for the players to start the game on a weekend before a Wednesday or Thursday night premiere.

Details about the BB26 premiere night. Pic credit: @HamsterWatch/X

More news and notes about Big Brother 26

Big Brother 26 debuts July 17 on CBS.