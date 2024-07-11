Big Brother 26 house tour: Take a look at what the BB26 cast gets to enjoy during Summer 2024

The Big Brother 26 house tour has been released.

Fans finally get a long look around the set ahead of the BB26 cast entering it.

There’s a lot to see this summer, as Artificial Intelligence has taken over Big Brother.

AI will impact how the BB26 cast plays the game, but it also has a huge impact on the look and feel of the house.

The producers even stated that they prompted AI to create the bedrooms, as seen in the video below. Did they do a good job?

As a reminder, the first two episodes of Big Brother 26 debut on July 17 and 18 as a two-night premiere.

A tour of the Big Brother 26 house

Everything has been updated in the Big Brother house, with the new houseguests getting a fresh look in the living room, kitchen area, and first-floor bathroom.

As the familiar Live Feed music plays in the background, a camera works through the various Big Brother house rooms.

The bedrooms look a tad uncomfortable. It may take a while for the houseguests to get used to them.

Roughly 12 seconds into the video, they get to the Have-Not Room. The producers described it as AI crashing as it tried to create the room. Those Have-Not beds also look incredibly uncomfortable.

Watch the full house tour and leave us a comment below about what you think. Are you excited about how the BB26 cast will interact in the new-look house?

More news and notes from the Big Brother 26 season

Host Julie Chen Moonves has been making the rounds to create positive buzz for the new season.

Here are some huge BB26 spoilers about the cast, which could hugely impact how the season plays out.

Julie also tipped her hat to the showrunners about what’s coming. Here’s what Julie had to say about a possible BB26 twist.

Due to the early move-in for the BB26 cast, the Big Brother Live Feeds are likely delayed. This means some early houseguest interactions are missing, but hopefully, the producers will show all the important ones later.

Below is an image of Julie posing inside the Big Brother house. She is enjoying some time in the Side Bedroom, where producers asked AI to “create a fantasy fairy garden.”

How’s everyone’s week going? Anyone have plans for this time next week 👀📅🦄 #BB26 pic.twitter.com/rOFK8xVFi6 — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) July 10, 2024

Here is the CBS television schedule for BB26 episodes. July is packed with new content that will kickstart a summer of fun.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the season where Derrick Levasseur dominated an entire summer (Big Brother 16).

Big Brother 26 debuts July 17 on CBS.