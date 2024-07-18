The identity of Artificial Intelligence on Big Brother 26 revealed, here’s where you may know her from

The Big Brother 26 season premiere introduced AINSLEY.

AINSLEY is the name of the Artificial Intelligence entity in the Big Brother house this summer.

The first eight members of the BB26 cast had a chance to make the AI a 17th houseguest, but a 4-4 vote was the result.

People who voted for AINSLEY to become a houseguest then got to compete for an upgrade to their game.

But the people who voted against AINSLEY had to compete in a challenge that would result in one of them getting a downgrade.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The rest of the houseguests will likely be in a similar situation during the second episode on July 18.

AINSLEY goes from potential houseguest to an AI

The Big Brother producers enlisted the help of an actress and TikTok star to introduce the AI twist.

At first, AINSLEY pretended to be a woman working in surfing from San Diego, CA. She was ready to join the cast if a majority voted to support her.

“Julie, this is a huge bummer!” AINSLEY told the Big Brother host after the vote.

“Those of you who voted ‘Yes,’ thank you, but to those of you who voted ‘No,’ I am incredibly disappointed. So, it looks like I won’t be playing the game with you guys, but you haven’t gotten rid of me just yet,” AINSELY revealed.

Her human form then shifted into a computer-generated version of the AI.

AINSLEY revealed on Big Brother 26. Pic credit: CBS

AINSLEY is a real person outside of Big Brother 26

The person playing AINSLEY is Cosette Rinab. She is a digital creator on TikTok with more than two million followers. Cosette has also acted in small roles, including episodes of Blue Bloods and All Rise.

That follower count will likely increase during Big Brother 26, especially as the theme gets explored further.

Below is a recent TikTok that Cosette created and shared on her page.

More to come from Big Brother 26

Here’s the full cast list for BB26. It provides bios for every player in case anything was presented too quickly on the premiere.

Big Brother fans already named their favorite houseguest. Early voting was done by the fans on which houseguests they liked and disliked the most, even before the first episode aired.

There was controversy about who won the first Upgrade Challenge on the BB26 premiere. Here’s a breakdown of the results.

Get ready for the Big Brother Live Feeds to be turned on after the West Coast views the July 18 episode. It should lead to some exciting revelations.

Big Brother 26 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9/8c on CBS.