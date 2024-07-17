Big Brother 26: Who is the most popular and least popular houseguest before the season premiere?

Big Brother fans have weighed in on the BB26 cast.

After the cast list was revealed on July 15, fans began voting on which houseguests they liked the most.

These early votes are based on cast bios and the pre-season interviews they have given to various media sources.

An early ranking has emerged thanks to Joker’s Updates – a site that allows fans to rate the houseguests each season.

It will be interesting to see if the first reactions to the BB26 cast members remain steady through the season.

Are there some early favorites when voting on America’s Favorite Houseguest this summer?

Who is the most popular BB26 houseguest so far?

Tucker Des Lauriers has been voted the favorite houseguest at Joker’s Updates. He finished first place in the voting on July 15 and July 16.

T’kor Clottey was in second place on the first day, but Rubina Bernabe took that spot on the second day.

Fan voting shifted on the second day as more interviews were released.

Tucker, T’kor, Leah Peters, Angela Murray, and Quinn Martin (in that order) were the top five on Day 1.

Tucker, Rubina, T’kor, Leah, and Angela (in that order) were at the top on Day 2.

Who is the least popular BB26 houseguest so far?

Kenney Kelley was at the bottom of the rankings for the first two days.

A little ahead of Kennery were Chelsie Baham and Brooklyn Rivera.

It’s not a good start in the popularity of this trio, but everything can change when the episodes debut.

Kenney revealed his strategies for this summer, showcasing what he plans to do to make it to the end.

Important news and notes from Big Brother

Here’s a link to the full BB26 cast list. It provides names, ages, and bios for the 16 new houseguests.

The BB26 cast entered the house early, allowing them to start playing the game before the first episodes air on CBS.

Each houseguest also revealed who they identified with from past seasons. There were some interesting choices made.

Due to the early move-in, the Big Brother Live Feeds have been delayed. Fans cannot watch until after the July 18 episode has debuted on the West Coast.

Here’s a breakdown of major changes to the BBLF. It’s going to look and feel much different this summer.

Paramount+ and Pluto TV provide live feed coverage this summer. The streaming services also have older Big Brother seasons available for viewing.

Big Brother 26 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9/8c on CBS.