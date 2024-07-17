Who is Kenney Kelley on the Big Brother 26 cast and what’s his secret?

The Big Brother 26 cast is off and running this summer, with 16 new houseguests taking a shot at winning the $750,000.

Kenney Kelley from Boston, Massachusetts, is one of those players, and the 52-year-old is primed for it.

Here’s a link to the complete BB26 cast list. Kenney is the oldest player, slightly older than 50-year-old real estate agent Angela “Angie” Murray.

Kenney said he got into Big Brother because his wife is a big fan, so he learned about the show and talked to her about it.

Big Brother fans are already debating what Kenney will pretend his profession is when asked about it in the house.

As for that profession, Kenney’s big secret is that he is a former undercover cop.

Kenney Kelley on the Big Brother 26 cast

“My targets in the house would most definitely be people that are taking things way too personal,” Kenney stated in a pre-show interview. “I know the Big Brother house is what it is. You have to go in there not taking things personal and there’s been a lot of contestants in the past that have taken things personal.”

Kenney wants to target the sensitive people. #bb26 pic.twitter.com/HGGXvT2A5Y — Sharon Tharp (@sharontharp) July 15, 2024

Kat Dunn from the BB21 cast has been saying that she thinks Kenney was an alternate for BB25, but Cameron Hardin was picked over him.

So apparently Kenney was Cameron’s alternate last season #BB26 pic.twitter.com/lyZFkCKgOT — feliciAI (@feliciajbol) July 16, 2024

Below, Kenney discusses his strategies for winning Big Brother 26. He says he will “take it week by week” and try to hide in the middle of the pack for a while.

Kenney also wants to get into alliances early and use people’s “true feelings” against them.

Kenney revealed his favorite previous houseguest

When speaking about former houseguests, Kenney stated the previous player he identified most with was Sam Smith from BB21.

But we would not be surprised if he models his game after BB16 winner Derrick Levasseur. Derrick was also an undercover cop, and he kept that secret for most of the summer while using his real-life skills in the Big Brother house.

