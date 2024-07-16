Big Brother 26 Live Feeds go through a shocking change

The Big Brother 26 Live Feeds will look much different this summer.

Paramount+ introduced a shocking change to how the feeds work.

Usually, the feeds provide access to nearly everything happening in the Big Brother house.

It can lead fans to spend hours watching the feeds while cleaning the house, enjoying a meal, or playing board games with the family.

Fans didn’t have to stay logged in all day because if you missed something, you could rewind the feeds to see those moments.

And since there are four cameras active at any moment, fans watching one camera could then use the flashback feature to see what happened on the other cameras.

Those are no longer options with the new-look Big Brother Live Feeds.

Some unfortunate changes advertised at Paramount+

Some changes have been made in the help section for watching the Big Brother Live Feeds.

The most pronounced change is found when clicking on the section that reads, “Where are the Live Feed archives and the Flashback feature?”

“We’ve recently made some changes to our Live Feeds experience. Starting this season, archives and flashbacks are no longer available, but you can still watch all four cameras with the live feeds!” reads the updated section.

That’s a big change. Not having archives of flashbacks changes the game for fans.

While the Big Brother Live Feeds are still available for people to watch in real-time, trying to find out what you have missed is now nearly impossible.

Gone are the days when fans could turn off the BBLF at night and peruse the missed footage in the morning.

The knowledge of this change to the feeds has already led to some frustrated posts on social media. Like the one below:

I would be VERY happy if someone would tell me I am reading this wrong…. no more flashback? "Starting this season, archives and flashbacks are no longer available" #BBLiveFeeds #BB26 #BigBrother https://t.co/iUhTg7LTZs pic.twitter.com/2vuprCB17H — Big Brother Gossip 🇺🇦 (@BBGossip) July 15, 2024

