Big Brother 26 cast already started playing the game early

The Big Brother 26 cast has entered the house and begun playing the game.

Even though the two-night season premiere arrives on CBS on July 17 and 18, the new houseguests got to enter the house earlier in the week.

The departure from what has been done in recent seasons will allow producers to present the first two episodes without any downtime.

During recent years, live move-ins have been done, but host Julie Chen Moonves has struggled to get people to move quickly, making it difficult to pull off everything in a small time slot.

In the past, houseguests entered the house almost a week before the first episode aired on CBS. This allowed the producers to record extra footage for future episodes.

The live move-ins were a recent development, and the producers decided to discontinue them for the Summer 2024 season.

Big Brother 26 is off and running

The Big Brother 26 cast reportedly entered the new-look house on Tuesday, July 16. All 16 houseguests went in on the same day, and they likely already encountered the first few twists.

One of the twists involves a 17th houseguest, and Julie has hinted that they will have a decision to make about it. This led many Big Brother fans to guess who could be the 17th player.

Regarding the day count, the BB26 cast will consider July 16 as Day 1 for Big Brother 2024.

We will have to stay tuned for updates and possible spoilers from the Big Brother house, but right now, excitement is growing for the first CBS episode.

How does the early move-in impact Big Brother 26?

An early move-in means that the footage CBS viewers see during the first few episodes is pre-taped. This has also allowed the producers to stagger the cast.

The first eight houseguests get introduced during the July 17 episode, and everyone else gets introduced during the July 18 episode.

The episodes’ delay also delays the Big Brother Live Feeds. The feeds will turn on after the episode on July 18 has aired on the West Coast. This means roughly 10 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. ET on Thursday night.

A major change to the Big Brother Live Feeds is explained through this link. It will impact how fans enjoy the houseguests this summer.

Here is the BB26 cast list for anyone who hasn’t seen it. This season, many fun people are involved, including a former undercover cop and a woman who owns a crochet store.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. The streaming site is also one of the locations for the live feeds this summer (the other being Pluto TV).

Big Brother 26 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9/8c on CBS.