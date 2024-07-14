Big Brother fans debate about the secret 17th houseguest

The Big Brother 26 cast gets revealed this week, as the battle for a $750,000 prize begins.

Artificial Intelligence is the theme this summer; the house was constructed with that in mind.

The producers explained that to create the bedrooms, they queried an AI to set things up with certain parameters. And the AI conked out while making the Have-Not Room.

Hopefully, there are real Have-Not challenges again this summer, not just people being forced to volunteer each week.

Here’s a link to an extended BB26 house tour that was released. It includes the two bedrooms that might give some Live Feed viewers nightmares.

It was also leaked that there is a 17th houseguest. Host Julie Chen Moonves previously revealed that 16 new people were playing the game, but a twist is coming.

Who is the 17th houseguest on Big Brother 26?

During Big Brother 25 last summer, Cirie Fields was forced upon the BB25 cast after they had gone through a day of challenges to decide the first Head of Household. Could something similar happen this summer?

Some fans feel the bonus houseguest will play into the Artificial Intelligence theme. Could it be something like Sam Bledsoe went through on BB20? She was represented by a robot in the house as a punishment.

“So consensus seems to be #17 is an AI character or robot, or a stuntcast, or a casting twist like twins,” wrote fan site HamsterWatch on X.

Having an AI character opens the door for something to represent Julie. ChenBot anyone?

HamsterWatch guesses at the 17th houseguest. Pic credit: @HamsterWatch/X

Maybe the 17th houseguest would be controlled by the fans at home? That could be an interesting twist.

“What if the 17th houseguest is AP? America’s Player?” asked a Big Brother fan.

“AIAP lol,” HamsterWatch joked in response.

A fan posts about BB26’s bonus houseguest. Pic credit: @TDTyler19/X

Another fan posted some conjecture about the mystery guest, suggesting it could be someone familiar to long-time fans.

“When there’s rumours about a 17th houseguest & you just know they’re going to have Zingbot as an actual houseguest or something stupid like that #BB26,” wrote the fan.

Could Big Brother fans stomach more of Zingbot?

When there’s rumours about a 17th houseguest & you just know they’re going to have Zingbot as an actual houseguest or something stupid like that #BB26 pic.twitter.com/XaabdFH41L — BIGBROTHER+ (@itsbbplus) July 12, 2024

More ideas from Big Brother fans about the bonus BB26 player

Many fans have also posted jokes about the identity of that 17th houseguest. One fan even suggested a crossover with The Boys on Amazon.

“EXCLUSIVE: as a partnership between vought and cbs, the 17th houseguest on big brother season 26 will infact be Homelander, due to a twist he will be safe from eviction till final 4,” their post reads.

EXCLUSIVE:



as a partnership between vought and cbs, the 17th houseguest on big brother season 26 will infact be Homelander, due to a twist he will be safe from eviction till final 4 #bb26 pic.twitter.com/WGcwtBxZ9e — Gwen ready 4 BB | Free 🍉 (@gwenjamjam) July 14, 2024

Some fans hope that another Survivor crossover will happen.

“She’s coming for bb26! She hasn’t been active on socials and just like cirie, she could be the 17th houseguest #BB26,” a fan teased Big Brother fans about Parvati Shallow.

Parvati is a Survivor winner who also appeared on The Traitors.

She’s coming for bb26! She hasn’t been active on socials and just like cirie, she could be the 17th houseguest #BB26 pic.twitter.com/BtAWmq9O1L — MiaRevengee (@RevengeeMia) July 12, 2024

Not every fan is even keen on having a stunt houseguest like this.

“Why does production think we want another 17th HG? #BB26,” wrote a fan.

More Big Brother news to know

Rumors suggest an early move-in for the BB26 cast. That would mean they are playing the game before the season premiere arrives.

The Big Brother Live Feeds are also delayed this summer, so fans won’t see all of the first-night chats in the house.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. That includes a season featuring an estranged father and daughter reuniting (Big Brother 8).

Big Brother 26 debuts July 17 on CBS.