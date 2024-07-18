Big Brother winners get stuck in an elevator during a premiere party

Taylor Hale and Jag Bains helped welcome in the Big Brother 26 season while under duress.

The two previous Big Brother winners were in New York City for a watch party of the BB26 season premiere when things went awry.

As Taylor shared in a live video, an elevator got stuck as the people inside tried to get to a different floor.

Everyone is fine now, but it led to some stressful moments for the elevator occupants.

Taylor won the Big Brother 24 season, winning $750,000 when the BB24 jury voted for her over Monte Taylor.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Jag won the Big Brother 25 season last summer, taking home the title when the BB25 jury voted for him over Matt Klotz.

A stuck elevator for the Big Brother winners

Below is a video Taylor Hale shared after posting that she was trapped in an elevator with friends at the BB26 premiere party.

“I am currently trapped in the elevator with Jag and friends at the #BB26 premier party,” Taylor wrote in an X post.

Many fans responded with words of support, but one fan set the mood perfectly.

“It’s an endurance comp?” they asked.

Taylor Hale was stuck in an elevator. Pic credit: @TheTayMack/X

Taylor responded to many of the fans while they waited to get out of the elevator, but the funniest one was her response about it being a Big Brother challenge.

“Feels like it,” Taylor wrote with a video inside the elevator. Jag can be heard speaking about the people trying to rescue them.

An update was shared a while later when the Big Brother winners were finally rescued from that elevator.

More news from Big Brother

The Big Brother 26 season debuted on July 17 on CBS.

Here’s a recap for BB26, Episode 1, where a new twist was introduced to the game.

The first episode was messy as host Julie Chen Moonves helped kick things off. Part of the problem was a strained Artificial Intelligence theme.

Fan reactions were mixed. The producers have to come through with a win in successive episodes.

Here’s the full BB26 cast list. It includes an undercover cop, a VIP cocktail server, a former college volleyball player, and a celebrity chef.

The Big Brother Live Feeds got delayed due to the early move-in and the two-night season premiere. We will also experience delays in information about the first Head of Household and their nominees.

A huge change to the Big Brother Live Feeds was also revealed. It will heavily impact how fans can enjoy the show this summer.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. Live feeds for the new season are available on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Big Brother 26 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9/8c on CBS.