Big Brother 26 recap: Houseguests, Artificial Intelligence, and a twist

Julie Chen Moonves welcomed viewers by reintroducing everyone to the many cameras and microphones inside the house.

She then explained how 16 players would be competing for 90 days, intending to win a $750,000 prize.

Julie teased new competitions, powers, and punishments.

It was revealed that eight people will be shown moving in during this episode, and eight more people will move in during the July 18 episode.

Before stepping out onto the stage, Julie also teased that many new facets of the game would be introduced due to the Artificial Intelligence theme.

After Julie said her piece, the show introduced the first eight players.

The first four houseguests on Big Brother 26

Rubina Bernabe was introduced first. She is a 35-year-old event bartender from Los Angeles, CA. Rubina says she has two sides.

Cam Sullivan-Brown was up second. He’s a 25-year-old physical therapist from Bowie, MD. He also used to play professional football.

Makensy Manbeck was the third BB26 player introduced. She’s a single 22-year-old construction project manager from Houston, TX. She prides herself on being very athletic.

Joseph Rodriguez rounded out the first group of four people. He’s a 30-year-old video store clerk from Tampa, FL. He plans to surprise people through his poker skills and knows all about Big Brother.

Four more houseguests from Big Brother 26

Angela “Angie” Murray started the second group. She’s a 50-year-old real estate agent in Salt Lake City. She has been watching the show since BB12 and plans to be cutthroat.

Kimo Apaka was the next houseguest to make a splash. He’s a 35-year-old mattress sales rep from Hilo, Hawaii. He loves art and exuding himself. Kimo got into the show while watching it with his brother, who has died.

Chelsie Baham was a college basketball player. She is a 27-year-old nonprofit director from Rancho Cucamonga, CA. She calls herself “half hood” and “half holey” due to her background.

Tucker Des Lauriers works for a protein bar company. He’s a 30-year-old marketing and sales executive from Brooklyn, NY. Tucker says he is single and ready to mingle.

Time to enter the Big Brother house

Tucker, Angela, Kimo, and Chelsea were the first four people that Julie sent inside the house.

It was a race around the house for the first quartet as they explored the themed rooms.

Angela was in tears as she moved around the house, telling the camera she had been working for years to get on the show.

Joseph, Makensy, Cam, and Rubina were sent into the house a short time later.

Makensy expressed frustrations about all the guys being much shorter than her.

Julie came on the Living Room screen after the first eight houseguests had explored things a bit. It was time for a vote.

Will Big Brother 26 add a 17th person?

Angela, Cam, Chelsie, Joseph, Kimo, Makensy, Rubina, and Tucker were tasked with voting whether or not a 17th person would join the game.

“Ainsle” was introduced to the group in a video package. The eight people were then asked to vote. But is this even a real person?

It was a 4-4 vote, meaning she wasn’t added as a 17th player. It was then revealed that Ainsle was Artificial Intelligence.

The people who voted to let Ainsle into the game got to compete for an upgrade. The fastest person to complete a challenge would get an upgrade to their game.

The people who voted against Ainsle were put in a downgrade competition. The person to finish last would have their game downgraded.

Upgrade Competition

Angela went first and couldn’t complete a timed color sequence she had to memorize while spinning in a chair. Joseph was also incorrect in his attempt.

Rubina was the third one in. She also didn’t finish. Makensy then went last.

Makensy finished in first place for this quartet. She is being upgraded. What that means will be explained later.

Downgrade Competition

Tucker went first and had to match words of fears/phobias in a short amount of time. He took more than a minute. Kimo (52 seconds), Cam (45 seconds), and Chelsea went later. Chelsea made a crucial mistake during the challenge and had the slowest time.

Chelsea is being downgraded. We will learn more about that punishment later (she’s probably a Week 1 Have-Not).

The rest of the BB26 cast will compete in the challenges during the second episode.

That brings an end to the Big Brother 26 recap from July 17.

Big Brother 26 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9/8c on CBS.