What is America’s Veto on Big Brother 26?

Artificial Intelligence is the theme of Big Brother 26.

The producers introduced an AI named AINSLEY that was initially disguised as a possible 17th houseguest.

The first 16 players were then tasked to vote whether or not AINSLEY would join them as a play. But she was voted down.

People who voted for AINSLEY to join the BB26 cast received thanks from the AI in the form of an upgrade challenge.

Two houseguests had their games upgraded, and it could be fun to watch it all play out.

The names of the upgrades are the Deepfake HOH and America’s Veto, but host Julie Chen Moonves didn’t explain what the powers entailed.

What is America’s Veto?

An explanation of America’s Veto was shared on the Big Brother Live Feeds this past week. It was also revealed who holds that particular power.

Makensy Manbeck says that she has America’s Veto. She shared that information with close allies and explained how her power works.

According to Makensy, her power is good for four weeks, and she can use it on herself or someone else on the block.

Makensy explained that if she saves herself or someone else from the block, it isn’t the HOH who decides the replacement nominee. America decides on the replacement nominee.

Her explanation suggests a vote would happen where fans decide upon the new nominee. It’s an interesting wrinkle, and the situation could lead to some surprising moments during a future episode.

Below is a video from the live feeds where Makensy shared her secret with Matt Hardeman and Leah Peters. We will learn more specifics from the producers, likely during the July 21 episode.

Since Makensy has the America’s Vote upgrade, Quinn Martin has the Deepfake HOH upgrade. He has been very secretive about that power, allowing other houseguests to be suspected of possessing something.

Makensy reveals to Leah and Matt that she won America's Veto and explains what it does to them #bb26 pic.twitter.com/qv8QWSz9IL — 𝓑𝓑𝓛𝒾𝑜𝓃🦁 (@BBLionOteV) July 20, 2024

Big Brother 26 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.