A two-night premiere introduced the Big Brother 26 cast to the world.

Sixteen new people compete for the $750,000 prize but must deal with Artificial Intelligence this summer.

Chelsie Baham and Cedric Hodges finished last place in their respective challenges, so they have been downgraded from players to AI mascots.

Being downgraded means Chelsie and Cedric could not compete to become the first Head of Household and must sit out the first Veto Competition.

Despite the first episodes being shown on July 17 and 18, the BB26 cast began playing the game on July 16.

The early start means much gameplay has happened and the results will be revealed later.

Late on the evening of July 18, the Big Brother Live Feeds finally turned on, allowing fans to see behind the curtain for the first time this summer.

Who is the first Head of Household on Big Brother 26?

Angela Murray is the first HOH on Big Brother 26. As a reminder, Angela is a 50-year-old real estate agent from Long Beach, CA.

She expressed much joy upon entering the Big Brother house and was in tears about getting to play the game. Now she holds the ultimate Week 1 power.

We will learn how she became HOH during the July 21 episode. For now, we get to enjoy her holding the power on the Big Brother Live Feeds.

Angela has some difficult choices ahead, as she must ensure that she has a strong alliance (or two) and targets the right people for a possible Week 1 eviction.

Lots of drama to come on Big Brother 26

Angela’s Nomination Ceremony will take place on Friday, July 19. She will place two people on the block who must fight for their safety.

The Nomination Ceremony will also be part of the July 21 episode, which is why CBS has extended it.

