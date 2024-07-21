Big Brother 26 showmance drawing attention

A Big Brother 26 showmance should get lots of airtime during upcoming episodes.

While the pre-taped season premiere was debuting on CBS, a showmance was already forming in the Big Brother house.

Makensy Manbeck, a construction project manager from Houston, Texas, noted that she wouldn’t mind being in a showmance. Consider that goal checked off.

Makensy has eyes for Matt Hardeman, a tech sales rep from Roswell, Georgia.

The duo has hit it off during the first week of the season, so much so that they have become a verbal target of other houseguests.

It’s unclear if the Matt and Makensy on-again, off-again showmance will last the summer, but it’s likely to be featured on an upcoming episode(s).

A Makensy and Matt showmance on Big Brother 26

The Big Brother Live Feeds have shown Matt and Makensy getting closer daily. This is despite their constant claims to other people that they aren’t in an alliance together.

Meanwhile, they chat into the late hours, sleep in side-by-side beds, and discuss their potential showmance.

went to bed with the feeds on, woke up to matt and makensy sleeping next to each other… we are so back #BB26 pic.twitter.com/T7DVLCWmHC — BB Elephant-bot (@perdu_max) July 19, 2024

This is reminiscent of when Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans entered a showmance during Big Brother 20. They hung out together constantly but kept their true relationship a secret.

matt and makensy giggling about naming their 7 person alliance the night owls, slumber squad, or backyardigans. my prediction is that they're gonna have a self-appointed showmance name within the next 2 days, hook up in the next 2 weeks, & try to ruin the game within 3 wks #bb26 pic.twitter.com/0Zl35nI1Q8 — sal (@sanguinesal) July 19, 2024

With all the chatting between Matt and Makensy on the feeds, the producers have a gold mine of footage to present as filler during future episodes.

Outside their budding relationship, the duo is working together within the game. They have some strong alliances that could come into play in Week 2.

Some spoilers below are for folks who haven’t kept up with the feeds.

Half of the feeds getting ready for POV competition? while the other half show Matt and Makensy discussing the on-again, off-again showmance. It’s a split-screen of drama! #BB26 pic.twitter.com/OE9JnJRDvp — BB Nutters (@BBNutters) July 20, 2024

Big Brother 26 spoilers about Matt and Makensy

Angela blew up at Matt as she grew paranoid. She became the first Head of Household and has contemplated using him as a replacement nominee at the Veto Ceremony.

But we learned that Makensy holds America’s Veto. That’s one of the upgrade powers that emerged from AINSLEY during the premiere episodes.

Here’s how Makensy says America’s Veto works. It could get used pretty quickly if Matt sees the block.

The houseguests already played the first Veto Competition and here are the Week 1 POV results.

More Big Brother 26 showmances?

Some fun relationships have developed on BB26 and fans are noting and joking about possible showmances.

Quinn Martin and Leah Peters have been linked, and the duo has been flirting.

“The showmance of this season! #bb26,” wrote one fan.

“They match each others freak. #BB26,” wrote another fan.

The Artificial Intelligence theme also has fans joking about what might be brewing (like what happened early in BB20).

Older Big Brother seasons are streaming on Paramount+. The service also has live feeds for subscribers this summer. Pluto TV provides the feeds for free.

Big Brother 26 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9/8c on CBS.