Did someone just quit Big Brother 26?

Big Brother is a difficult game. It means competing against strangers and being cut off from the real world.

Not everyone is ready for an intense mental game like this one. It can even lead to houseguests wanting to go home.

Nobody is locked in the Big Brother house and they can tap out at any time. It’s something even fan favorites like Tyler Crispen have considered.

The first week of Big Brother 26 may have been too difficult for one houseguest and they may have quietly quit already.

Below are some spoilers from the first week, so be prepared for them before reading this article.

Angela Murray nominated four people for eviction during Week 1, and it may have been too much for one player.

Did Kenney Kelley just quit Big Brother 26?

Former undercover cop Kenney Kelley has been breaking down on Big Brother 26.

After Kenney lost the Veto Competition to Lisa, he started going downhill, or at least that’s what he wanted everyone to think.

Kenney has been speaking about missing his family, regretting going on Big Brother, and telling people he would be fine with getting voted out.

When Matt Hardeman was named the replacement nominee at the Veto Meeting, Kenney told people he refused to campaign against Matt.

Kenney says his six-day friendship with Matt is more important than winning $750,000. That sentiment has frustrated many Big Brother fans who have been cheering for Kenney.

Kenney going around and telling people to vote him out over Matt is wild. I’d vote out Matt anyway. Kenney shows he doesn’t want to be here and won’t put up a fight so he’s an easy target to get out next time 🤷🏽‍♂️ #bb26 pic.twitter.com/vTOhjs3Yqr — him. (@haltinghexrise) July 23, 2024

Is Kenney also burning bridges on purpose?

Some Big Brother fans have shaded Kenney following his quiet quit on the show.

“Kenney is so pathetic as he is a waste of a spot! He wants to go home because of his daughter birthday instead of fighting for his life in this game to protect Matt!” wrote a fan along with a video of Kenney and Angela fighting on the Big Brother Live Feeds.

“He shouldn’t have been cast & we should have gotten an alternative instead of him! Angela clocked him hard! #BB26,” they added.

Kenney is so pathetic as he is a waste of a spot! He wants to go home because of his daughter birthday instead of fighting for his life in this game to protect Matt! He shouldn’t have been cast & we should have gotten an alternative instead of him! Angela clocked him hard! #BB26 https://t.co/ISFKxGtlqc — Josh❤️ #BB26 & Superman #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) July 23, 2024

Many more fans were upset that Kenney appeared to quit Big Brother to save Matt.

“Kenney is legit one of the biggest FLOPS in bb history bc how do you want to quit the game a week into the season for some weirdo you met a few days ago? #bb26,” wrote another fan.

Kenney is legit one of the biggest FLOPS in bb history bc how do you want to quit the game a week into the season for some weirdo you met a few days ago? #bb26 pic.twitter.com/HNcFdkCMpI — 🎀 Samantha 🎀 (@jigglypompom) July 23, 2024

Kenney is still in the house, so he hasn’t officially quit. But is it all an act? Is he hoping people don’t try hard during the eviction night challenge?

As a reminder, the three nominees enter an arena challenge before the eviction vote on July 25. One person will gain safety, so Kenney could still earn that safety for himself.

