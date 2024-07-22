Big Brother 26 cast swimsuit photos released

The Big Brother 26 swimsuit photos were released today.

Each summer, the producers have the new houseguests pose in their swimsuits as they enjoy the sun in the backyard.

The process showcases the new faces for the show and lets them enjoy a few moments where they don’t have to focus on the game.

On Day 6 of the Summer 2024 season, the houseguests posed for their new photos.

There are 16 new players this season, including a celebrity chef, a former undercover cop, an expert at crocheting, and a VIP cocktail waitress.

The BB26 cast even has a video store clerk, with Joseph Rodriguez holding down a job that has almost gone extinct.

Swimsuit photos for the Big Brother 26 cast

Below are some group photos released from the Big Brother 26 cast as they posed in their swimsuits.

First up is the entire BB26 cast celebrating some sun.

Cedric Hodges, Kenny Kelley, Joseph Rodriguez, Angela Murray, Kimo Apaka, T’Kor Clottey, Brooklyn Rivera, Tucker Des Lauriers, Makensy Manbeck, Lisa Weintraub, Chelsie Baham, Rubina Bernabe, Quinn Martin, Leah Peters, and Matt Hardeman celebrate on BB26. Pic credit: CBS

Next up is a photo of the ladies posing on their own.

The women from BB26 (Lisa Weintraub, Angela Murray, T’Kor Clottey, Brooklyn Rivera, Makensy Manbeck, Chelsie Baham, Rubina Bernabe, and Leah Peters). Pic credit: CBS

And then we have the men looking serious during their time in the Big Brother 26 backyard.

The men of Big Brother 26 (Cedric Hodges, Quinn Martin, Joseph Rodriguez, Cam Sullivan-Brown, Kimo Apaka, Tucker Des Lauriers, Matt Hardeman, and Kenny Kelley). Pic credit: CBS

More details from the Big Brother 26 season

The identity of AINSLEY was revealed. While she posed as an Artificial Intelligence on the show, she is popular on social media.

T’Kor Colley was also on The Kelly Clarkson show before she became a Big Brother houseguest. Her business is thriving and could get boosted due to her time on BB26.

Paramount+ is providing live feed coverage for subscribers again, while Pluto TV provides a free option for the feeds.

Some spoilers from the Big Brother 26 season

Below are some Big Brother 26 Live Feeds spoilers for fans who want to jump ahead of the episodes.

The first week was a busy one for the Big Brother cast. There has also been much chaos on the live feeds to be shown during future episodes.

Angela blew up on Matt in front of everyone. It led to a drama-filled day in the house, and some players were worried about being aligned with Angela.

There is also a BB26 showmance that has caught the eyes of fans. Is it a relationship that can last the full summer? Stay tuned!

And here are the results of the first Veto Competition for BB26.

Makensy has a special power and shared details about it with her allies, giving her a way to impact the game this season.

Quinn also has a secret power, as he was revealed to possess a way to take over the Head of Household powers (Deep Fake HOH). He must use the power within the first four weeks of the season.

tucker really wakes up every morning and says its a good day to be a hater today! #BB26 pic.twitter.com/yg5OTbEcvd — alos (@alossstar) July 22, 2024

All Big Brother episodes are streaming on Paramount+. That includes episodes from past classic seasons like Big Brother 20 and the new season (BB26).

Big Brother 26 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9/8c on CBS.