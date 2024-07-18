Who is T’Kor Clottey on the Big Brother 26 cast? The new player was on The Kelly Clarkson Show

A crochet business owner is part of the Big Brother 26 cast.

T’Kor Clottey is originally from London, England, lived in Atlanta, GA, and then went to college in Chicago, IL.

The world traveler now resides in the Big Brother house, hoping to win that $750,000 prize.

Due to where she is from and how much time she has spent there, T’Kor has a unique accent.

The 23-year-old energetic houseguest is excited to be on the show this summer.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

T’Kor is one of the 16 new houseguests revealed on BB26.

From The Kelly Clarkson Show to the Big Brother house

American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson had T’Kor Clottey on her talk show last year. Kelly introduced T’Kor as someone with a passion for crocheting and a love for her community.

Below is the segment from The Kelly Clarkson Show in which T’Kor speaks about her designs and what brings her joy. It’s a fun peek into her personality.

T’Kor’s strategy to win Big Brother 26

In a pre-season interview, T’Kor discussed using her wits without anybody’s knowledge. She wants “to keep things as undercover as possible.”

T’Kor hopes to keep her capabilities to herself while showing Big Brother fans what she can do in the game.

T’Kor enters the house with many TikTok followers

Ahead of the Big Brother 26 season, T’Kor sported more than 26,000 TikTok followers. That might help her in the voting for America’s Favorite Houseguest this fall.

As previously revealed by Monsters and Critics, T’Kor most identifies with Cirie Fields from BB25. Cirie was a Survivor legend and winner of The Traitors USA before she played Big Brother.

Why does T’Kor want to be on Big Brother 26?

Below is an interview where T’Kor addressed why she has taken the Big Brother journey.

The 23-year-old spoke about her life experience of taking risks and how it could help her with playing Big Brother.

She sounds like a strong woman ready to take charge of the game.

More news from Big Brother 26

While attending a watch party for the BB26 premiere, several Big Brother winners got trapped in an elevator.

The Big Brother Live Feeds have undergone a massive change. It will be much harder to keep up with the show this summer.

A Big Brother alum says it is “catastrophic” for fans to miss the first few days of BBLF like what’s happening this season.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. Pluto TV provides free coverage of the live feeds during the Summer of 2024.

Big Brother 26 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9/8c on CBS.