Big Brother 26 TV schedule changes again

The Big Brother 26 cast is moving again.

Barely a week into the Summer 2024 season, CBS is shifting its hit reality competition series.

The new season was easy to remember, with new episodes each Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday night at 9/8c.

That was an easy schedule to remember, and CBS finally delivered a static way for fans to keep up with the hamsters.

Now that’s just a memory, as CBS officially announced that beginning on Thursday, July 25, things are on the move again.

When are the new episodes of Big Brother 26 on CBS?

Beginning on July 25, Wednesday and Thursday night episodes move to 8/7c. The show airs an hour earlier, possibly because CBS hopes for stronger ratings to open the night.

Sunday episodes will remain at 9/8c each week, with that time seeing a shift when NFL action and primetime shows arrive in the fall.

Here is a short breakdown of when to tune in for the next few episodes:

Episode 4: Wednesday, July 24 at 9/8c.

Episode 5: Thursday, July 25 at 8/7c.

Episode 6: Sunday, July 28 at 9/8c.

Episode 7: Wednesday, July 31 at 8/7c.

Episode 8: Thursday, August 1 at 8/7c.

Some early season spoilers from Big Brother 26

Angela Murray became the first Head of Household this summer.

Angela nominated Kenney Kelley, Kimo Apaka, and Lisa Weintraub for eviction. She stated that her primary target was Kenney, whom she wanted quickly voted out of the house.

Over the first weekend, an intense veto competition was played, and the Power of Veto winner hosted a Veto Meeting.

Here are the Veto Meeting results, where the final nominees for the week were set. That trio of houseguests is at risk of going home during the July 25 episode.

We also know AINSLEY’s identity now, which was widely known on social media before she entered the Big Brother house.

If you haven’t seen the new intro for Big Brother 26 episodes, it is shared below.

Big Brother 26 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS