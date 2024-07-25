Matt Hardeman reveals his plans for after Big Brother, fans react

The Big Brother Live Feeds showcased an interesting conversation between Matt Hardeman and Makensy Manbeck.

The chat between the showmance that doesn’t want to be called a showmance happened on the backyard hammock.

Matt and Makensy chatted about life and plans when Matt revealed what he wanted to do after Big Brother.

If Matt survives the entire Big Brother season, he will be in the house or the jury house until mid-October.

Winning the $750,000 prize could help with the plans of any houseguest. And if Matt can pull that off, it should help him reach his goals.

But first Matt has to survive the first AI Arena and Eviction Ceremony this summer.

Matt wants to take the year off after Big Brother

“I really do want to spend the rest of the year just like traveling,” Matt told Makensy.

“Traveling and like building the plan. And the plan being a large part of like the foundation of a following,” Matt explained. “But then like genuinely creating a plan for what I want to do with like podcast and different cultivation. And like I’ve had business ideas I’ve talked about with friends, but that we had started looking at. I just don’t think it’s gonna… it’s not the right time.”

Matt also noted that his plans will depend on how much money he can make from Big Brother, but he plans to travel the country and visit everyone on the BB26 cast.

Below is the video where Matt talked about traveling and a potential podcast.

Matt saying he doesn’t plan on working for the rest of the year and wants to use the time after the show to build a following and start his podcast 😐 #bb26 pic.twitter.com/jMwbrOic2O — jordan💫 (@badviibrations) July 24, 2024

Big Brother fans react to Matt Hardeman’s plans

Many Big Brother fans turned into critics of Matt’s podcast plans. It led to many social media posts.

“Oh I hope he does go tomorrow,” wrote one fan.

Oh I hope he does go tomorrow pic.twitter.com/reKYSSLN2a — StarsShine 💫 (@rosegoldnglowss) July 24, 2024

A fan used a GIF from the hit show New Girl to express her thoughts.

Another fan used a GIF from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to express their thoughts.

Big Brother legend Janelle Pierzina shared her thoughts as well. She is Team Angela this season and doesn’t seem impressed with Matt’s plans.

“Boy bye!” Janelle wrote on X. “I stand with Angela. You know she’s immediately going back to work selling homes when she gets out of the BB house!”

“I hate houseguests that refuse to work, that think their 180 a week cameo payment is for life. Fame is short lived, laziness is forever!” she added.

Big Brother alum Janelle Pierzina shares her thoughts. Pic credit: @JanellePierzina/X

Big Brother airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.