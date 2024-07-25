Big Brother 26 spoilers: Who goes home first?

Fresh Big Brother 26 spoilers point to who goes home first this season.

The first Eviction Ceremony of the season has finally arrived.

During the July 25 episode, one of the three nominees will be sent packing.

The good news for some folks is that the eviction is coming an hour earlier than expected.

Here’s the updated episode schedule at CBS, with the network shifting things already.

Sorry folks, it’s not Angela Murray going home on Thursday night.

Many Big Brother fans have turned on Angela because she went after Matt Hardeman. They feel she crossed the line into bullying territory.

Who is on the block for the first Big Brother 26 Eviction Ceremony?

Angela nominated Kenney Kelley, Kimo Apaka, and Lisa Weintraub for eviction.

Lisa won the Veto Competition and used the Power of Veto to take herself off the block.

At the Veto Meeting, Angela named Matt as the replacement nominee.

That led to the final nominees being Kenney, Kimo, and Matt.

The trio has one last chance to find safety, as AINSLEY has a bonus challenge on eviction night.

A new challenge called AI Arena has the three nominees battling it out. One will gain safety from the block.

Who gets evicted on Big Brother 26 during the July 25 episode?

Two houseguests will be on the block for the eviction vote Thursday night (July 26). Several scenarios are possible depending on who remains nominated after the AI Arena.

The likely voting scenarios are listed below, but it’s possible they could shift in the hours before the Eviction Ceremony.

As it stands, Matt is most at risk of going home. If he remains on the block against Kenney or Kimo, Matt is likely the first BB26 houseguest going home.

If Matt saves himself during AI Arena, Kenney gets evicted over Kimo.

Kimo is the safest of the three nominees due to his popularity in the house.

To summarize:

If the nominees are Matt and Kenney: Matt goes home.

If the nominees are Matt and Kimo: Matt goes home.

If the nominees are Kenney and Kimo: Kenney goes home.

As one further reminder, the house tone could shift between now and eviction time, but Matt Hardeman is in danger.

Production not showing a single clip of Matt doing this constantly is whack #BB26 pic.twitter.com/q0wArLEN70 — Ira (@iramadisonthree) July 25, 2024

More from the Big Brother house

Kenney contemplated quitting BB26 this past week. Kenney missed his family and struggled while on the block next to Matt.

There were also several arguments between Kenney and other houseguests that may be shown during future episodes.

CBS viewers might be surprised if Matt goes home after he didn’t appear at risk during the first few episodes.

The BB26 cast also posed for their swimsuit photos. The houseguests do a fun swimsuit photo session during each season.

Previous episodes of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 26 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.