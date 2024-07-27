Big Brother fans are frustrated with what Lisa did to houseguest pillows, some say they would ‘slap’ her

Many Big Brother fans have become extremely frustrated with Lisa Weintraub.

Lisa did something on the Big Brother Live Feeds that has viewers bonding in their disdain for a cleansing she undertook.

A celebrity chef from Los Angeles, California, Lisa felt that the Have-Not Room needed a cleansing. But not just any cleansing.

Convinced she needed to bring “good vibes” to the Have-Not Room, Lisa performed a “moon water blessing” to clear out the energies of the people who had previously slept there.

The entire ceremony was shown on the feeds, and some folks were impressed that she was blessing the room. The mood shifted when she went to work on the pillows of other folks.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

After blessing the room, Lisa began applying Palo Santo essential oils to the pillows on each bed of the Have-Not Room. And then, she used her hands to rub the oil into each pillow.

Lisa applies essential oils to pillows on Big Brother 26 Live Feeds

Below is a video of Lisa cleansing the Have-Not Room and applying the essential oils to each pillow.

She speaks about each step she takes as though she is giving a tutorial to everyone watching on the feeds.

Lisa performing a moon water blessing of the have-not room, putting drops of something on everyone's pillow #BB26 pic.twitter.com/df4kruOZDp — Bradley Michael (@Aleut1) July 26, 2024

Big Brother fans react to Lisa putting essential oils on pillows

Viewers posted on social media after they saw what Lisa did.

“Ok this is where I’d draw the line. She’s putting oil on everyone’s pillow and rubbing it in… Just no. Keep that mess off my pillow. #BB26,” one fan wrote.

Ok this is where I'd draw the line. She's putting oil on everyone's pillow and rubbing it in… Just no. Keep that mess off my pillow. #BB26 pic.twitter.com/G6JhDLTBoJ — Whit (@Whitless256) July 26, 2024

Other fans weren’t as polite when they saw what happened.

“Why does Lisa Kimmy Gibbler move through the house like she’s the host of a slumber party and whatever she does, everyone else should want?” a fan asked.

“You throw edible glitter on my food & essential oils on my personal pillow, I’m slapping you #BB26,” the fan warned.

Why does Lisa Kimmy Gibbler move through the house like she's the host of a slumber party and whatever she does, everyone else should want ?



You throw edible glitter on my food & essential oils on my personal pillow, I'm slapping you #BB26 https://t.co/cWGPFdg6X1 pic.twitter.com/A0pqUrGKVK — 𝑏𝑒𝑟𝑧𝑎𝑡𝑡𝑜 𝑏𝑒𝑛𝑧𝑜𝑠🐇 (@AmeliaXCV) July 26, 2024

Big Brother fans were shocked that Lisa kept sprinkling edible glitter in people’s food.

“Lisa scares me – also I need someone to dump the edible glitter and production to not allow her to re-up on anymore glitter for the rest of her time in the house. Lastly are we even sure what’s sprinkling on isn’t mixed with anything else,” a fan captioned a video of Lisa glittering food.

Lisa scares me – also I need someone to dump the edible glitter and production to not allow her to re-up on anymore glitter for the rest of her time in the house. Lastly are we even sure what’s sprinkling on isn’t mixed with anything else 😩#BB26 pic.twitter.com/5gboktbiYy — KT ⁶𓅓 (@T_RA1N) July 23, 2024

Some fans liked what Lisa did to the Have-Not Room. But many more fans were worried about allergies, possible reactions to the oils, and that she was messing with the pillows of other houseguests.

Some spoilers from Big Brother 26

Below are some spoilers revealed through the Big Brother Live Feeds.

Here is info about the Week 2 HOH and their nominees. It sets the stage for who is at risk during the second week.

Matt Hardeman revealed his plans for after BB26. He will return to the Big Brother stage for finale night.

Big Brother 26 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.