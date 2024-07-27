Big Brother 26 spoilers: Week 2 Veto results and the eviction targets

The Week 2 Veto Competition has been played, likely heavily impacting how the block looks on eviction night.

It’s been a busy 48 hours following the eviction of Matt Hardeman, with the remaining 15 houseguests continuing the battle for $750,000.

Late Thursday night, a new Head of Household Competition was played. Conversations on the Big Brother Live Feeds suggested many people lost on purpose.

Chelsie Baham won the HOH Competition, taking power in a week when she claimed she didn’t want it.

Chelsie is a nonprofit director from Rancho Cucamonga, California, and she was relegated to being a mascot in Week 1.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now that she is back to being a player, Chelsie has the power to send someone home.

Spoilers from the house set up the Veto Competition

Chelsie nominated Angela Murray, Lisa Weintraub, and Kenney Kelley for eviction.

The choices came about for several reasons, beginning with Chelsie not wanting to get between the people wanting Angela out and the people wanting Lisa out.

With Angela and Lisa on the block, the house-majority would decide who goes home next. Chelsie then looked for a pawn. Cam Sullivan-Brown and Cedric Hodges agreed to it, but she went in a different direction.

Kenney volunteered to go on the block again. And that was an offer too good for Chelsie to pass up. He must have grown comfortable with it during Week 1.

Below is a video clip of Angela asking for Chelsie’s help.

Angela pleading with Chelsie, desperately asking for her help #bb26 pic.twitter.com/R59bRIXvYV — 𝓑𝓑𝓛𝒾𝑜𝓃🦁 (@BBLionOteV) July 27, 2024

What happened at the Week 2 Veto Competition?

Kenney Kelley won the Power of Veto. He will take himself off the block at the Veto Meeting on July 29.

Chelsie will pick a replacement nominee to sit on the block with Angela and Lisa. But who should she nominate?

Chelsie approached Kenney after he won the Power of Veto to get his thoughts on the matter. She asked him if he had someone he would like to see on the block, but he wasn’t sure yet.

Will Chelsie fall back on another pawn? Maybe she should not keep looking to nominate someone in her alliances.

No matter who takes Kenney’s spot on the block, Angela or Lisa will go home next.

Chelsie says to Kenney, 'I want to honor your win this week. Is there anyone you strongly feel shouldn't go on the block, or someone you think definitely should?' Kenney responds, 'I’m not aligned with anybody,' making it clear he has no particular loyalties. #BB26 pic.twitter.com/euBhOMb8Oo — BB Nutters (@BBNutters) July 27, 2024

More news from the Big Brother house

Big Brother fans were shocked by what Lisa was shown doing on the live feeds.

Here’s a breakdown of what she did to the Have-Not pillows and how fans reacted online.

Former houseguest Matt Hardeman revealed his plans for after BB26. We will see him again at the season finale.

Big Brother 26 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.