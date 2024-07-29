Big Brother 26 spoilers: Veto meeting chaos and final nominees

Fresh Big Brother 26 spoilers have been revealed on the Live Feeds.

The week hasn’t been as messy as when Angela Murray was in charge, and Chelsie Baham gets all the credit.

Chelsie is the new Head of Household after winning a competition many houseguests claimed they threw.

Taking the power after being a mascot during Week 1, Chelsie had a chance to create structure within the house.

Her first move was to take the middle ground and let the house decide who would go home in Week 2.

Chelsie chose the easy nominees, Angela and Lisa Weintraub, to carry out that plan, two ladies the rest of the BB26 cast will never stop complaining about.

Chelsie weighs her options. "I need one of them to be out of the game this week. (Lisa, Leah, Makensy)" #bb26 pic.twitter.com/20VUhxAtLc — Tooms (@ToomsBB_) July 29, 2024

Spoilers from before the second BB26 Veto meeting

Chelsie nominated Angela, Lisa, and Kenney Kelley for Week 2. Kenney volunteered to go on the block and Chelsie gratefully accepted it.

But Kenney won the Power of Veto, giving him safety for the week should he choose to use it.

Of course, Kenney used the Power of Veto at the Veto meeting, allowing him to step off the block.

Chelsie had to name a replacement, and Tucker Des Lauriers volunteered to be a pawn. But in the hours ahead of the Veto Meeting, Tucker balked and presented new plans for Chelsie to use.

This led to chaos on the feeds ahead of the July 29 Veto Meeting.

Just when we thought the rivalries had hit their apex in #BB26, Tucker volunteers to go on the block and even hopes to lose the AI Arena so that he can be sitting next to Lisa as she’s evicted pic.twitter.com/CDr962pJuI — Mike Bloom (@AMikeBloomType) July 28, 2024

What happened at the Week 2 Veto meeting for Big Brother 26?

Kenney officially used the Power of Veto on himself.

Chelsie then named Tucker as the replacement nominee.

Even though Tucker didn’t want to go on the block, he appeared safe during recent chats. Could that shift?

The votes are all (currently) going to Angela or Lisa, but it’s a long time until the Eviction Ceremony on August 1.

Someone will gain safety at the AI Arena Challenge on August 1, leaving two nominees on the block. It’s likely the end of the road for Angela or Lisa, and the house will continue debating that vote for the next few days.

