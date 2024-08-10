Big Brother 26 cast members pull some gross pranks on each other

It’s not all serious for the Big Brother 26 cast.

Despite having some dramatic moments during episodes and on the Live Feeds, several houseguests decided to have some fun by pranking each other.

One of the pranks went a bit far for many fans, merely due to how disgusting it could be to some folks.

After a stressful night that sent Kenney Kelley home and then a stressful morning after a new HOH took power, the houseguests were ready to let loose.

For anyone who missed them, here’s a link to Kenney’s goodbye messages from BB26.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

And without the father figure in the house, the kids decided it was time to play some pranks.

How about some ranch dressing in your milk?

Tucker De Lauriers and Cam Sullivan-Brown thought it would be funny to put ranch into the milk gallon in the fridge.

They shook it up and put it back, waiting for an unsuspecting houseguest to drink the gross concoction.

Some Big Brother fans found it to be a diabolical prank, while others found it hilarious.

“Omg Tucker and Cam putting ranch in the milk, shaking it and putting it back in the fridge laughing #BB26#BBLF,” posted a BB fan who loved the prank.

Omg Tucker and Cam putting ranch in the milk, shaking it and putting it back in the fridge laughing 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 #BB26 #BBLF pic.twitter.com/OcDAqy8ezT — Rachel DeMarco (@rachel_demarco) August 9, 2024

“Me about to blow up everything I know about their game after eating ranch Cereal #bb26,” wrote one Big Brother fan with a GIF of BB23 winner Xavier Prather being upset.

Me about to blow up everything I know about their game after eating ranch Cereal😡 #bb26 pic.twitter.com/tmApglMcmL — Teko Suavé 🎬 (@blaccjohnnycage) August 9, 2024

Maybe some Worcestershire sauce in your Dr. Pepper?

A houseguest decided to put a “spicy” sauce in the two-liter bottle of Dr. Pepper. Quinn Martin fell victim to the prank, as seen in the video clip shared below.

Quinn loves drinking soda, and he has launched an investigation into who might have spiked his drink.

Quinn victim of a prank, someone tainted the DR Pepper #BB26 pic.twitter.com/IMvHZVqKct — BigBrotherJunkie👁 #BB26 (@89razorskate20) August 9, 2024

Leah Peters reacts to the “spicy” Dr. Pepper in the video below.

Cedric has been busy with the pranks. In additional to the cereal bag mixups, he put something (BBQ sauce?) in the Dr Pepper Quinn went to drink, and Chelsie said she caught Cedric trying to slip a ziploc of water under her pillow. #BB26 pic.twitter.com/hX4rPZA2Bp — Techno Gaijin (@technogaijin) August 9, 2024

Cedric caught during a cereal prank

In a less “gross” prank, Cedric went into the Storage Room and messed with the cereals.

His prank was to switch which bags of cereal were in which box. This was a simple one that folks could laugh about later, and it was received much better than messing with the milk and Dr. Pepper.

Cedric is in the storeroom doing a little prank, mixing up the cereal bags in different boxes. The cocoa puffs in the corn flakes is too obvious. If it were me, I'd be making new flavors like cocoa puffs corn flakes or cocoa puffs crispy rice, crispy rice corn flakes, etc. #BB26 pic.twitter.com/8EKf0fqjE1 — Techno Gaijin (@technogaijin) August 9, 2024

The stage has been sent for pranking in the Big Brother house, and hopefully, these moments make it onto a future episode.

More from the Big Brother house

A special episode of BB26 is coming up soon. It could be fun for CBS viewers.

Here are some early Week 4 spoilers from the Live Feeds. The game has moved fast in the days following Kenney’s exit.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.