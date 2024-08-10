Big Brother 26 special episode to feature past winners: Here is everything you need to know

CBS has a bonus episode of Big Brother 26 coming up on the schedule.

This could be a treat for fans who haven’t been watching the Live Feeds this summer.

Many moments from the feeds haven’t made it to the episodes, including a showmance between Tucker Des Lauriers and Rubina Bernabe.

The introduction of AINSLEY and the AI Arena Challenge has been rough on some viewers, but having a trio of nominees shouldn’t last all summer.

As for this special episode, CBS is also advertising that former winners will be interviewed as they speak about the BB26 cast and their time on the show.

For die-hard fans of the show who watch every episode and the Live Feeds as much as they can, this may be only a recap and clip night.

CBS rolls out an early recap special for BB26

A bonus episode of Big Brother 26 arrives on Tuesday, August 13. It airs at 8/7c on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.

Former Big Brother winners will be on hand to “analyze the wildest blow-ups, biggest moves, and most jaw-dropping moments so far this season.”

Since August 13 is Day 29 of the new season, it seems early to recap what the BB26 cast has done, but here we are.

Who is featured on the August 13 episode of Big Brother 26

Three recent Big Brother winners are featured during the August 13 episode.

Jag Bains (BB25), Taylor Hale (BB24), and Cody Calafiore (BB22) will return to the Big Brother house (and the AI Arena) to speak about BB26.

Julie- Tuesday, join us for a special episode of Big Brother as winners Jag, Taylor and Cody break down the first three crazy weeks, plus find out what new twist Ainsley has in store #BB26 pic.twitter.com/3sFV8jQAQI — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) August 9, 2024

A surprise revealed for Big Brother 26

To get fans to tune in, Big Brother producers are advertising that something new about the season will be revealed.

The “next game-changing surprise will be revealed” during the August 13 episode and it relates to the artificial intelligence theme. The producers also claim it will “shake things up” again.

What will they do next? We have to tune in to find out.

Below is a guess from one Big Brother fan.

I figured out what the new twist is going to be that is announced this upcoming Tuesday. So you know how Ainsley has been glitching? Well they re-charged her in the POV, so it will be one more HoH & Veto surrounding her & THEN, she is going to be replaced by CHENBOT. #BB26 pic.twitter.com/2dcsmBe4v5 — Mac Maher (@MacMaher98) August 8, 2024

More from the Big Brother 26 house

Here are Week 4 spoilers from the Live Feeds. Lots of scrambling has happened following the eviction of Kenney Kelley.

Many BB fans claimed Tucker won a rigged challenge. Others feel Tucker is just really good at challenges.

Here is the BB26 August schedule for anyone who needs it. In addition to the Tuesday night installment, we have a two-hour episode coming up on the schedule.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.