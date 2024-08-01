Big Brother 26 schedule changes for August

The Big Brother 26 episode schedule is shifting again.

The 90-day season features 16 new people battling for $750,000. Having a fresh cast has led conspiracy theorists to wonder if current players are related to past players or if there are producer plants.

It has already been a dramatic season due to Angela Murray, who went on the attack as the Week 1 Head of Household.

Angela kept the feeds dramatic in Week 2 as well. Having her on the block didn’t spare the houseguests from her antics.

This could all lead to some interesting questions from host Julie Chen Moonves during the season finale. Matt Hardeman may also want to say something in response to Angela’s “crazy eyes” comments.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+, but many installments are left to come. The streaming service also provides Life Feeds from the house.

August 2024 episode schedule for Big Brother 26

Below are the dates and times for the BB26 episodes during August 2024. It includes a special Tuesday episode and a two-hour event.

Thursday, August 1 at 8/7c

Sunday, August 4 at 9/8c

Wednesday, August 7 at 8/7c.

Thursday, August 8 at 8/7c.

Sunday, August 11 at 9/8c.

Tuesday, August 13 at 8/7c.

Wednesday, August 14 at 8/7c.

Thursday, August 15 at 8/7c.

Sunday, August 18 at 9/8c.

Wednesday, August 21 at 8/7c.

Thursday, August 22 at 8/7c.

Sunday, August 25 at 9:30/8:30c.

Wednesday, August 28 at 8/7c (two-hour episode).

Thursday, August 29 at 8/7c.

this is one of the best reaction clips we’ve gotten in years, this will make it outside the fandom #BB26 pic.twitter.com/RhmAfFP2zG — megs (@megsreality13) August 1, 2024

Drama from the Big Brother house

Some aspects of the Big Brother Live Feeds haven’t made it to episodes yet. Maybe the producers are withholding scenes for future episodes.

A BB26 houseguest keeps trying to quit. It has turned many fans against them, and some houseguests were disappointed in the non-stop whining.

It was reported that Big Brother fans were trying to get Angela Murray fired. They contacted her place of employment and flooded the business with negative reviews.

Angela’s boss said her job was safe and found it all ridiculous. She says that Angela has been acting on the show and that reality TV is fake.

BB fans were also upset by what Lisa Weintraub did. After fans saw it happen on the Live Feeds, a fan backlash transpired on social media.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are also streaming on Paramount+. That’s where fans can see classic seasons like BB16 with Derrick Levasseur and BB10 with Dan Gheesling.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.