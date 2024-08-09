Big Brother fans claim AI Arena was rigged for Tucker to win, Tucker reveals how he won

Many Big Brother fans took to social media to claim the show rigged it so that Tucker Des Lauriers could win the Week 3 AI Arena Challenge.

The challenge involved a trio of nominees in self-contained wind tunnels that tossed balls around. The winner was the first person to collect 20 red balls.

Kenney Kelley and Quinn Martin struggled at the challenge, but Tucker found it easy.

Tucker won the challenge and gained safety from eviction. It was a huge game moment for him, and he celebrated like he had won the Super Bowl.

Later in that episode, Kenney was the third person evicted from the Big Brother house. He joined Matt Hardeman and Lisa Weintraub on the outside.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

People rooting for Kenney or Quinn were frustrated by the challenge and let folks know it on social media.

Many Big Brother fans claimed the AI Arena Challenge was rigged

Social media was filled with fans claiming Tucker had the challenge rigged for him.

“Going off the Tucker is a dog theory, I think this game of fetch might have been rigged for him #BB26,” wrote a fan sharing an image from the episode.

Going off the Tucker is a dog theory, I think this game of fetch might have been rigged for him #BB26 pic.twitter.com/I84zy9IXfS — Angela (@bigbrotherang) August 9, 2024

“Last week we established Tucker is secretly a dog. This week the AI comp is to catch balls- a game for dogs. Rigged. #BB26,” posted another fan.

“Smh Tucker only has red balls in his box. This is rigged #bb26,” wrote a fan.

“You can’t tell me Tucker’s bin wasn’t rigged with extra red balls. #BB26,” wrote someone else.

Below are several more posts from frustrated fans.

BB fans claim the challenge was rigged. Pic credit: @theiricane/X

Tucker explained how he won the AI Arena Challenge

As the August 8 episode ended (during the credits), Tucker explained how he won the challenge.

Tucker said he kneeled on the vent, allowing the balls from that section to fall. He said it was painful, but the strategy worked well. The red balls began falling and gathering around him, making it easier to collect them.

Kenney and Quinn failed to catch on to the strategy, and Tucker won the challenge easily. It followed his recent Power of Veto win and confirmed he is a threat in the house.

Below is a video clip showing Tucker implementing his strategy.

#BB26



Here's the entire AI Arena comp.



Once Tucker figured out a great strategy, he kicked butt. I wonder if Quinn could have reached the top of the tube while remaining kneeled… pic.twitter.com/EMT6PN9wOK — 🅱🅱 🅿🅸🆂🆂🅴🅳 (@BB_Pissed) August 9, 2024

Big Brother spoilers from the Live Feeds

A new HOH is in power on BB26. And it could shake things up again.

The Big Brother cast played a new head of Household Competition after Kenney was sent home.

Quinn Martin already said he will use his “secret” power. He also has nominees in mind for the Nomination Ceremony.

Stay tuned to learn what happens next!

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.