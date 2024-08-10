Big Brother 26 releases Kenney Kelley goodbye messages

Big Brother 26 has ended for Kenney Kelley, and he seems pretty pleased about it.

While Kenney may have some regrets later, he had a difficult time living in the Big Brother house.

Kenney really missed his family, frequently spoke on the Live Feeds about not wanting to be there, and even stated the $750,000 prize wasn’t worth it.

He got his wish granted to be sent home during the Week 3 Eviction Ceremony, and Quinn Martin was perfectly fine being saved from the block.

When Kenney spoke with host Julie Chen Moonves, he had a huge smile on his face because of how close he was to seeing his family again.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Following his eviction, the Big Brother producers have released his goodbye messages from the rest of the BB26 cast, and they are largely positive.

Big Brother 26 goodbye messages for Kenney Kelley

Below are some clips from Kenney’s goodbye video, followed by the full extended interview he had with Julie.

The first message shared here is from Tucker Des Lauriers, who was in tears as he spoke kindly about Kenney.

T’Kor Clottey also spoke well of Kenney, calling him a “great competitor” and saying that he did belong in the Big Brother house.

She didn’t spend much time chatting with Kenney during the season, but she did note that she “saw” him.

🚨#BB26: T’kor in her goodbye message to Kenney.



“Kenney, I know we didn’t talk a lot in the house but know that I saw you, and I’m so sorry you didn’t have the best time here … I wish you nothing but the best in the future and I hope to see you again.” pic.twitter.com/VyTu7fNLIK — T’kor Updates #BB26 (@tkorcrave) August 10, 2024

Even Angela Murray spoke warmly about Kenney and his family.

Kenney gets nice accolades from Julie in an exit interview

Below is the full exit interview that Kenney had with Julie. They cover everything from his bond with Matt Hardeman to his reactions to each goodbye message.

While Julie did hint that Kenney was close to quitting the game several times, she gave him some nice compliments.

We will also see Kenney again when he returns for the season finale.

More from the Big Brother house

Here is a breakdown of early Week 4 spoilers. The BB26 cast got back to work after Kenney’s eviction, and it yielded some surprising results.

A bonus episode of BB26 has been revealed. It even features winners from the past popping up in the Big Brother house again.

For anyone who missed it, Tucker revealed how he won that AI Arena Challenge. Many Big Brother fans were complaining about it and claiming on social media that it was rigged.

Here’s when to tune in for the upcoming episodes. Some changes were made to the schedule, including a two-hour installment coming up.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+. The service also features classic seasons from the past, including two All-Stars seasons (BB7 and BB22).

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.