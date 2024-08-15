Big Brother bosses addressed accusations of Angela being a ‘plant’

The Big Brother 26 season has been a wild one, and that’s just the first four weeks.

One of the reasons the BB26 cast has become noteworthy is Angela Murray from Utah.

Angela was a real estate agent before entering the Big Brother house, and eagle-eyed viewers recognized her from appearances on other shows.

She was on an episode of The Price Is Right with Drew Carey, and Angela was featured with her family on an episode of Dr. Phil.

Angela was no stranger to television when she joined the Big Brother cast, leading some fans to accuse the producers of planting her in the game.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The pushback on social media has become so intense that the Big Brother bosses had to weigh in during a recent interview.

Is Angela Murray a production plant on Big Brother 26?

“She’s been so fun to watch [Angela], so unexpected. With all those things, I don’t necessarily blame people for wondering, because it’s been surprising and shocking along the way. But it is always funny, the conspiracy theories that are out there,” Big Brother executive producer Rich Meehan told Deadline.

“I mean, good idea!” echoed fellow Big Brother executive producer Allison Grodner.

Allison and Rich were asked how they liked it when some viewers accused them of planting Angela in the house. Their candid response was amusing, and they saw the humor in the situation.

The duo was also asked about Angela’s television history and told that fans had dug up her older television appearances.

“She hasn’t done a lot. She hasn’t done the competition reality type of show. That’s very different from a fun game show,” Rich answered.

“There are tons of shows, but I don’t think because she was on The Price is Right and in a Dr. Phil episode makes her necessarily an actor,” added Allison.

Does Angela have what it takes to win Big Brother? Stay tuned in to find out!

I’m sorry but Angela is THEE BEST casting decision in 26 seasons 😅 10/10 no notes #BB26 pic.twitter.com/VUvleKURWQ — Dexter (@dexagraham1) August 13, 2024

More from the Big Brother 26 season

BB26 houseguests were playing gross pranks. It led to some fun moments on the Live Feeds, but some fans were a bit perturbed by it all.

Some favorites for AFH on BB26 have emerged. It’s interesting which players could lead the way in voting for America’s Favorite Houseguest.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+.

Here’s the BB26 schedule for the rest of August. It includes an episode that looks suspiciously like a Double Eviction.

Joey said he likes the tv show the price is right – Angela said I like that to💀 #BB26 pic.twitter.com/nbKK4lCpRm — Gatimo (@Gatimo) August 6, 2024

As a reminder, the BB26 cast competes for a $750,000 prize during the 90-day season.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.