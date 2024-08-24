Big Brother 26 spoilers: Who did the new HOH nominate in Week 6?

Big Brother 26 spoilers come from the Live Feeds after access was down for many hours.

The Live Feeds were down for much of Friday (August 23).

Many BB fans shared theories and worries about what had happened, but the producers weren’t quick to reveal what was happening.

The feeds finally turned on shortly before 2 p.m. house time (PT), with the houseguests milling around as usual.

T’Kor Clottey is the new Head of Household. She won a competition shortly after Brooklyn Rivera got evicted.

T’Kor had various chats about her upcoming nominations, including revealing who would be safe from the block.

Chelsie Baham, Kimo Apaka, Rubina Bernabe, and Tucker De Lauriers were told they would be safe. There are no surprises; these are the people T’Kor is working with.

Who did T’Kor nominate for eviction?

Ahead of her Nomination Ceremony, T’Kor was approached by Rubina, who told her she would be okay with becoming a replacement nominee if needed. T’Kor said to her that Tucker had already volunteered for that.

T’Kor nominated Tucker, Makensy Manbeck, and Cam Sullivan-Brown for eviction. It seems Tucker is up for the challenge of playing the game while on the block. It’s risky, but he wants to become a legend by overcoming adversity.

We will see T’Kor’s explanation of her nominees during the August 25 episode.

The nominated trio plays in the Veto Competition this weekend. Several nominees know they need to get off the block so it could become an intense battle for the Power of Veto.

The veto losers have one last chance to save themselves during the Week 6 AI Arena Challenge on August 29.

Below are photos that T’Kor got as the Head of Household. The left one is with her twin, and the right photo features her boyfriend.

T’kor photos with her twin and her boyfriend at the Atlanta botanical gardens during christmas(which I know well and it’s a gorgeous place during the holidays #BB26 pic.twitter.com/SgTWycDzHv — BigBrotherJunkie👁 #BB26 (@89razorskate20) August 23, 2024

More from the Big Brother house

Brooklyn Rivera predicted who would win BB26. She revealed her thoughts during an exit interview where Brooklyn stated that Quinn Martin is the best Big Brother player in history. It was an interesting take from the Texas mom.

The AINSLEY curse has also continued. The curse may also predict who goes home at the next Eviction Ceremony.

Here’s some footage of Angela Murray on various other shows. Did you know she was on Let’s Make A Deal and The Price Is Right?

You see how T’Kor is very demure when she votes? She doesn’t give shoutouts, she’s MINDFUL of Julie’s time, very cutesy very demure #bb26 pic.twitter.com/Ptt8ZDQ4t6 — Des☀️🧍🏾‍♀️ (@realitytvdes) August 16, 2024

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+. The Live Feeds are available through Paramount+ and Pluto TV (free).

The feeds have already shown that some fallout has happened to the Instigator. Footage from that twist will be featured during the August 25 episode.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.