Survivor 47 teaser and ‘first look’ released for new cast

A new Survivor 47 teaser was posted on social media to help create buzz for the new season.

It’s a continued effort by the producers and CBS to get people excited about the new cast.

Several new Survivor TV commercials have been airing in primetime; so have social media posts providing new quotes and scenes from the upcoming season.

As a reminder, the Survivor 47 season premiere arrives on Wednesday, September 18.

In roughly a month, the 8/7c timeslot on Wednesday nights will be taken over by a new Survivor cast. That’s where the Big Brother 26 cast has resided this summer.

A new group of 18 castaways competes for the $1 million prize on Survivor 47, with filming already completed in Fiji.

New Survivor teaser shared on social media

“This is Survivor, 47,” Jeff Probst states at the opening of new teaser footage.

We get to see some fresh footage of the cast. Though brief, it helps build excitement for the Fall 2024 season.

“We’re radiating with anxiety over #Survivor: 47! 😉 What are ‘several’ things you’re excited for in this upcoming season? #new #season47 #Survivor47 #excited,” reads the caption to the footage.

Many fans have left comments denoting what they are excited about, including the CBS TV Instagram account.

“Survivor has evolved. All these advantages, all these twists,” states one castaway in the footage.

“I’m radiating with anxiety,” expresses another player.

Enjoy the new teaser below.

Survivor 47 ‘first look’ posted online

Below is a nearly two-minute “sneak peek” posted to the Survivor YouTube page. It is a “first look” at the Survivor 47 cast, with some golden quotes from the new players.

This footage may seem familiar, as it was also shown during the Survivor 46 season finale. It gives us an extended look at the new players, upcoming challenges, and host Jeff Probst talking up the New Era.

More from the world of Survivor

As a reminder, Survivor 47 debuts with a two-hour special on Wednesday, September 18. Full cast bios will be announced by the producers a little later.

Previous seasons of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+. That includes a recent season where past winners competed for $2 million (Survivor 40: Winners At War).

Survivor is on hiatus at CBS.