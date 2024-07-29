Survivor alum Kim Johnson has died

Kim Johnson from Survivor: Africa has passed away.

The sad news was shared by Ethan Zohn, whom she became friends with on the show.

Kim finished as the runner-up on the third season of Survivor, getting bested by Ethan as the jury named him the winner.

Kim is still the oldest contestant to win the Final Immunity Challenge. She was 56 when her season was filmed.

Born in 1944 and from Cleveland, Ohio, Kim was a treat to watch on the show.

Even though Kim wasn’t a Survivor winner, her time on the show has been fondly remembered for over 20 years.

Ethan Zohn reveals that Kim Johnson has passed

“Rest in peace Kim Johnson,” Ethan Zohn captioned a new Instagram post.

“It was a blessing to call you my friend and a privilege to experience the final tribal council with you. I will forever have that planters punch in your honor!” Ethan’s note continued.

He also posted a series of hashtags, “#survivorafrica @survivorcbs #survivor #alliance #kenya #planterspunch @su2c.”

Ethan shared a video featuring his scenes with Kim during the third Survivor season.

Kind messages from Survivor fans

Many Survivor fans have already left messages for Kim. A few of them are shared below.

“So sad to hear, rest easy Kim,” wrote one fan.

“Rest in peace Kim she was a great survivor player!” posted another fan

“One of the OG Mamas, UTS queens and just one of my faves RIP Mama Kim,” a fan shared.

Many more fans can be seen sharing their messages in the post below.

Fans say goodbye to Kim Johnson. Pic credit: @EthanZohn/Instagram

A warm goodbye to Kim Johnson

Another goodbye post was shared by Mike Bloom, who writes about the show.

“Ethan Zohn has announced on Instagram that #Survivor Africa second-place finisher Kim Johnson has passed at the age of 79,” wrote Mike.

“RIP to the oldest woman to win the final Immunity Challenge and be a finalist, who fought against a 3 vs. 1 battle to emerge from Africa $100K richer,” he added to his X post.

Ethan Zohn has announced on Instagram that #Survivor Africa second-place finisher Kim Johnson has passed at the age of 79



RIP to the oldest woman to win the final Immunity Challenge and be a finalist, who fought against a 3 vs. 1 battle to emerge from Africa $100K richer pic.twitter.com/zDsjWPn5VJ — Mike Bloom (@AMikeBloomType) July 29, 2024

Survivor is on hiatus at CBS.