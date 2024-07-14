Survivor 47 start date revealed and episode schedule announced

The Survivor 47 cast finally has an arrival date.

CBS released its Fall 2024 schedule, letting people know when all the hit shows return to television.

Some big news for CBS is that NCIS returns with Season 22 in October.

Wednesday nights will be a tad complicated for the network this fall. That’s because Big Brother 26 is going to run long.

The new Big Brother season has Wednesday night episodes on the schedule, which will be pushed later into the evening as Survivor arrives.

But Survivor fans don’t need to worry about their favorite show losing its timeslot to anyone or anything.

When is the season premiere for Survivor 47?

Survivor 47 debuts on Wednesday, September 18. It’s the first primetime show returning for CBS, giving it room to breathe before everything else debuts.

The first new episode is two hours long, with Jeff and the producers excited about what happens during the first few nights.

Survivor 47 airs at 8/7c each Wednesday evening and slides to 90-minute episodes beginning September 25.

Later in the fall, a new reality competition series comes to CBS on Wednesday nights.

The Summit is an intense new series that will debut on Sunday, September 29. CBS is doing that because it will be on the same night as an NFL doubleheader.

On Wednesday, October 9, The Summit moves to its new night with Survivor 47 as the lead-in. Successive episodes of The Summit Season 1 will also be 90 minutes.

More news from the world of Survivor

Here’s a link to the Survivor 47 cast. The players’ names were leaked online, allowing the fans to see them earlier than normal.

Everyone is new to the show this fall, with Jeff and the producers saving returners for later seasons. That might include Survivor 49 and Survivor 50.

Russell Hantz says he wants to be invited to Survivor 50, where he predicts he could change the game again. His request came soon after Jeff noted groundbreaking moves Russell had made on the show.

Below is a recent post made to the Survivor social media accounts making a joke about a doomed alliance from Survivor 46.

Elsewhere, Kenzie Petty went on a babymoon with her husband. The Survivor 46 winner has been busy since returning from Fiji. She changed her hairstyle, got married, and is now pregnant.

Previous seasons of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the season won by Boston Rob Mariano (Survivor: Redemption Island; S22).

Survivor is on hiatus at CBS.