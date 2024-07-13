Survivor winner Kenzie Petty shares video from her babymoon

It’s been a good year for Kenzie Petty.

Kenzie was shown winning Survivor 46 this past spring, netting the nice $1 million prize for her efforts.

But her Survivor season was filmed last summer, so much has happened in her life since returning home from Fiji.

Kenzie got married after she returned home and shared many social media pictures with her husband, Jackson.

They also posted videos from their fun wedding online but are already preparing for the next big chapter.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Kenzie is pregnant with their first child and has shared many pregnancy updates. Recently, she shared a video from their babymoon.

Kenzie and her husband enjoy a babymoon

“Things to do for your baby while babymooning,” reads the text written over a new video from Kenzie Petty.

A babymoon is a term used to describe a vacation or a getaway a couple takes before their child is born. It’s a chance for the couple to celebrate and spend time together before the number of family members increases.

Kenzie and Jackson decided to have fun with their babymoon, and Kenzie uploaded a video showcasing some of the activities they enjoyed.

“Okay, but number one- relax and eat a bunch of food. Like a lot of food,” Kenzie began the caption for her Instagram video.

“I just wanted to be able to show my kiddo how much we’ve been looking forward to meeting him with some lil keepsakes from our trip 😭,” she added.

The video below features Kenzie and Jackson relaxing, taking in some sun, and enjoying each other’s company on their babymoon.

Soon enough, we expect to see some baby pictures, but first, the couple is having fun with this pregnancy.

More news and notes from the Survivor universe

Details on the Survivor 47 cast have been leaked. This group of new castaways will be featured in primetime this fall. They already filmed their season in Fiji.

Survivor host Jeff Probst has been teasing fans about what to expect for the 50th season. He also revealed that it will feature returning players. Maybe Kenzie will get invited back?

Russell Hantz wants to be invited to Survivor 50, and the former runner-up shared a video claiming he is ready to break the game again. Will Jeff invite him back for another chance at the $1 million prize?

Q Burdette from Survivor 46 is also a new parent. His wife recently gave birth to their first child, and they shared the fun news online.

Previous seasons of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the season featuring Kenzie Petty as a player and eventual winner (Survivor 46).

Survivor is on hiatus at CBS.