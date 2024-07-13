NCIS return date: Season 22 premiere announced

We have some great news about NCIS.

CBS has revealed when new episodes of the hit drama will debut this fall.

The bad news is that we are still months away from the season premiere, but the good news is that we can mark it on our calendars.

The show is coming off an abbreviated season due to the Hollywood strikes.

When the writers and then SAG went on strike, it shut down production of all scripted shows.

After the strikes ended, there was only time to film and air 10 new NCIS episodes for Season 21.

When is the NCIS Season 22 premiere?

The NCIS return date is Monday, October 14.

NCIS Season 22 debuts at 8/7c that Monday evening. It’s a shift from the 9/8c time slot episodes aired this past spring.

NCIS returns to 9/8c the following week with the October 21 episode. That’s where the show will reside for the rest of Season 22.

An earlier start time was set for October 14 due to a two-hour premiere of NCIS: Origins later that night. The new prequel series will air at 10/9c after it debuts.

Beginning with October 21, Monday nights will feature The Neighborhood Season 7 at 8/7c and Poppa’s House at 8:30/7:30c.

Below is a fun social media post that the NCIS folks just shared to celebrate the new season.

“FOR YOUR EYES ONLY… 👀🤐 #NCIS #NCISverse #TVShow #CBS #TCA,” reads the caption.

More news from the NCISverse

NCIS: Syndey has been renewed but is being held back for midseason. The new episodes will be airing in primetime sometime in 2025.

And NCIS: Hawai’i has been sadly canceled. The network pulled the plug midway through Season 3, which was too late for the show to wrap up all its storylines.

Fans of NCIS: Hawai’i are still pushing to save the show. They even had it trending on social media again recently. They feel that there are many more stories to tell about these characters.

A new spin-off show called NCIS: Tony & Ziva has been greenlit and will debut later. It’s why classic scenes featuring Michael Weatherly as Agent Anthony DiNozzo have been popping up recently.

Before the new episodes arrive, fans should revisit the NCIS Season 21 finale. It left a big cliffhanger on the relationship between Agent Jessica Knight (played by Katrina Law) and Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen). Will she stay, or will she go?

Previous seasons of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+. The streaming service also has all seasons of NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: New Orleans, and NCIS: Los Angeles available for viewing.

NCIS is on hiatus at CBS.