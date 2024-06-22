NCIS: Hawai’i’s final season ratings went up, Variety says ‘there should have been a way’ to bring it back

NCIS: Hawai’i turned in some very nice ratings during its final season on television.

A new report reveals those impressive numbers, with the NCIS spin-off ranking No. 16 in total viewers among all primetime shows.

Typically, when a show secures a spot within the top 25, it becomes an easy renewal decision for a network. That wasn’t the case.

CBS canceled NCIS: Hawai’i midway through its third season, marking the end of the Monday night drama.

The cancelation also came too late for the cast and crew to address it during the season finale, so some storylines were left unresolved.

Fan efforts to save the show included several online petitions, but that has thus far been unsuccessful.

NCIS: Hawai’i ends with good final season ratings

Variety has reported that viewership increased for NCIS: Hawai’i this past season, giving the drama a rare bump in year-to-year viewership.

Many shows see a dip between the second and third seasons, but NCIS: Hawai’i was trending positively.

“Sure, filming in the islands isn’t cheap, but there should have been a way to make this work,” noted Michael Schneider from Variety.

The Variety report ranked the top 100 shows from the 2023-2024 television season, including sporting events like Sunday Night Football on NBC and Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime.

NCIS: Hawai’i placed No. 16 on this list, with an average of about 7.8 million estimated viewers for each new episode.

Removing the NFL action from the list bumps NCIS: Hawai’i up to the No. 12 spot.

Fellow CBS shows Tacker, NCIS, and Young Sheldon held the top spots for non-sports programs in the top 100.

NFL Sunday Night Football led the overall list by a wide margin, sporting about 19.8 million weekly viewers.

Below is a look at how the NCIS: Hawai’i season finale compared to other network shows.

#CBSRatingsNews @CBS Currently Posts 16 of the Top 25 Shows with Highest 7+Day Lift in Season Finales – #trackercbs, @BlueBloods_CBS and #elsbethcbs Finales Top Three. pic.twitter.com/vQ8LoY59NQ — CBS Network PR (@CBSNetworkPR) May 31, 2024

Additional news about NCIS: Hawai’i

The CBS boss recently spoke about NCIS: Hawai’i again. She noted how she “sympathized” with the fans but that some difficult choices had to be made.

The three seasons of NCIS: Hawai’i can be streamed on Paramount+, even as fans hope another network might save the drama.

The outlook on that front is pretty bleak since the spin-off is part of the NCIS Universe, and CBS is unlikely to allow the show to travel.

NCISHawaii is the paradigm of healthy, respectful, supportive relationships of all kinds of diverse co-workers who collectively are the best led by a WOC with wlw couple as the main love interest #SaveNCISHawaii what’s is needed in #TheNextThousand @CBSTVStudios https://t.co/MyK6EjZiCF pic.twitter.com/y8KkPesf91 — Jo-Ann Marzullo (@jomarzullo) June 16, 2024

More news from the NCIS Universe

CBS ordered NCIS Season 22 for the fall of 2024. New episodes will arrive at the end of September or in early October.

Production of NCIS: Origins has also begun. The new NCIS prequel show takes over the Monday night slot vacated by NCIS: Hawai’i.

NCIS stars Brian Dietzen and Pauley Perrette reunited recently. The duo starred on the hit drama together for years, with Brian playing Dr. Jimmy Palmer and Pauley playing Forensic Scientist Abby Sciuto.

NCIS: Hawai’i is streaming on Paramount+.