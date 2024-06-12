CBS boss addresses cancelation of NCIS: Hawai’i: ‘I synpathize’ with the fans

CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach addressed NCIS: Hawai’i fans at the Banff World Media Festival.

The CBS boss has grand plans for the network, even celebrating that they are deep into plans for the 2025-26 television season already.

But NCIS: Hawai’i fans are still reeling from the news that their show has been canceled and is not on the CBS schedule for 2024-25.

NCIS: Hawai’i ended abruptly with Season 3, and the cast and crew didn’t have time to give the series a proper ending.

The network decided to move ahead with NCIS: Origins in the now vacant time slot at 10/9c on Monday evenings.

NCIS: Origins is a new prequel series that features younger versions of Gibbs and Mike Franks.

What did the CBS boss say about the recent NCIS: Hawai’i cancelation?

“They’re extremely tough calls to make,” Reisenbach said about the network canceling popular shows like NCIS: Hawai’i and So Help Me Todd.

“I’m a big fan of TV first and I sympathize and relate to all of the fans out there who are disappointed in the fact that these shows are ending,” she added.

Unfortunately, even though she sympathizes with what NCIS: Hawai’i fans are going through, they aren’t looking to save the show.

When it was revealed that S.W.A.T. had been resurrected, it gave NCIS: Hawai’i fans hope. But that has since been dashed, despite a social media push and several petitions.

“But at the end of the day, our job at CBS is to make those really tough calls. We toss and turn and have sleepless nights and have endless discussions but we look at all of the numbers. We look at what our projections are for the future, we look at where we see opportunities to potentially have even bigger success on the schedule. And we make those tough decisions,” Reisenbach elaborated.

