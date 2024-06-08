NCIS cast members share roles and shows they would like to swap spots with or do crossovers with

A fun video from the NCIS cast was filmed during a recent event for CBS Studios.

The primary cast members were asked which shows they would like NCIS to crossover with and which characters they’d switch lives with.

While everyone waits for new episodes, videos like this are a good way to pass the time.

The good news is that CBS already ordered NCIS Season 22. So, new episodes are coming.

But the long summer hiatus is only beginning, so it will be months before the new content arrives.

We could also soon learn about new folks joining the cast or how CBS will present the new prequel show this fall.

NCIS cast members speak from the blue carpet for CBS Studios

Actress Diona Reaonover speaks first in the video (she plays Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines).

“If I could swap lives with any character from any TV show for a day, absolutely Richie Rich,” Diona answers with a throwback answer.

“Okay, probably Superman,” Brian Dietzen answered.

“Yeah, because of Clark Kent. I already have the Clark Kent thing with the glasses and then take it off,” the actor who plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer elaborated.

Sean Murray had a fun answer as he revealed he was a Twin Peaks fan. Sean plays Special Agent Timothy McGee and this answer also rings true of his character.

“Special Agent Dale Cooper / Kyle Maclachlan from Twin Peaks,” Sean answered.

Katrina Law (Agent Jessica Knight), Rocky Carroll (Director Leon Vance), and Gary Cole (Special Agent Alden Parker) then name the shows they would love to crossover with.

Check out what Katrina, Rocky, and Gary had to say in the video below.

More news on the NCIS Universe

A full season of NCIS episodes begins airing this fall on CBS.

After the shortened Season 21 presentation, this will seem like a nice treat for the viewers.

The two Hollywood strikes limited NCIS to only filming 10 episodes this past year. But it’s back to a full-season order for Season 22.

NCIS also returns to its 9/8c time slot on Monday nights.

The new prequel show, NCIS: Origins, will now air at 10/9c on Mondays. That is the time slot left open by NCIS: Hawai’i.

CBS canceled NCIS: Hawai’i after three seasons, despite the outcry of fans who tried to save the show.

Members of the NCIS: Hawai’i cast gathered recently to say goodbye.

A new NCIS podcast debuts soon, where former stars will be doing a re-watch of the series.

Past seasons of every NCIS show are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the spin-off show based in Australia, NCIS: Sydney.

NCIS is on hiatus at CBS.