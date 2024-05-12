NCIS: Hawai’i cast members gather to say goodbye

The NCIS: Hawai’i cast formed a strong bond while filming that they don’t want to let go.

Key cast members shared beautiful photos from a beach where they said goodbye to each other and the series.

CBS canceled NCIS: Hawai’i recently, ending the series after three strong seasons.

Despite a fan petition to save the series, the network pushed on with a Fall 2024 schedule that doesn’t include the NCIS spin-off.

Instead, NCIS: Origins takes over on Monday nights, with the prequel series set to debut after episodes from NCIS Season 22.

Vanessa Lachey recently returned to Hawai’i to ponder what had happened, and she even apologized to her cast and crew for not getting a proper goodbye.

NCIS: Hawai’i stars share their get-together and goodbyes

Vanessa Lachey (Jane Tennant), Tori Anderson (Kate Whistler), Jason Antoon (Ernie Malik), and Seana Kofoed (Dr. Carla Chase) shared fun photos from the get-together on Instagram.

Additional folks featured in the photos include Nick Lachey (Vanessa’s husband), Mitch Myers (Tori’s husband), and Noah Mills (Jesse Boone).

Tori Anderson shared this first photo. It depicts the five NCIS: Hawai’i stars looking out at the ocean.

“Ohana Forever,” reads her caption for the image.

The NCIS: Hawai’i cast gathers on the beach. Pic credit: @toratorra_/Instagram

In the following image, the NCIS: Hawai’i alums are joined by their significant others. Vanessa Lachey shared this photo.

Vanessa also tagged everyone she could from the photo.

“We really REALLY LOVE you!” reads the caption.

Vanessa Lachey shared a group photo on the beach. Pic credit: @VanessaLachey/Instagram

This additional photo from Vanessa features friends and family having fun in the moment. She added a simple heart emoji to express herself.

A fun moment for the family and friends. Pic credit: @VanessaLachey/Instagram

NCIS: Hawai’i Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Paramount+.