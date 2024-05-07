NCIS announcement: Stars Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo reveal the name and new info about spin-off

Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo shared a big NCIS announcement.

The duo stars in a new NCIS spin-off that will air on Paramount+, but now it finally has a name.

Michael and Cote starred as agents Anthony DiNozzo and Ziva David on the long-running drama, NCIS.

While their characters left the main show, they are back to tell new stories. It opens the door for fresh content about Tony and Ziva.

Many folks have simply been calling the new show NCIS: Europe because of where it happens, as the duo and their daughter will be making their way across Europe in the new show.

Michael and Cote are here to set us straight, and to tease what fans will see on the NCIS spin-off.

What is the new NCIS spin-off called?

A new video was released to the NCISverse social media accounts. In it, Michael and Cote joke about the title of their show before going into some details.

The new NCIS spin-off is called NCIS: Tony & Ziva. That should be easy to remember, and it might help draw interest from NCIS fans who haven’t heard about it.

“This isn’t a drill! 🚨 NCIS: Tony & Ziva, starring Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo, is coming to #ParamountPlus! 💙,” reads the caption to the fun video.

“We have a big announcement to make,” Michael Weatherly states to begin the video.

Michael and Cote then have a quick back-and-forth as they tease what’s coming.

Watch the video below to hear what the famous faces from NCIS are teasing. That information includes Michael revealing that they will film the series this summer.

For anyone who hasn’t heard, this series will only be available for streaming. There aren’t current plans to air the episodes on CBS.

More news from NCIS

Info on why NCIS: Hawai’i was canceled came out. It’s not anything that will make fans happier, as the show still ended on a cliffhanger.

Vanessa Lachey also apologized to her cast and crew. She was saddened that NCIS: Hawai’i got canceled without true closure on-screen or on the set.

CBS ordered NCIS Season 22, with episodes debuting on Monday nights in the fall. NCIS retains its 9/8c timeslot on Mondays and the show also needs to resolve a big cliffhanger from Season 21.

The CBS schedule now includes NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney. The newer shows will air in primetime during the 2024-2025 television season.

Previous NCIS episodes are available for streaming on Paramount+. The streaming service also has every episode from the various spin-offs.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva films in Summer 2024. It will air on Paramount+.